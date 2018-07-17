Bold Thruster has bright future

Bold Thruster stepping up from his debut fifth to score a runaway 61/4-length victory with jockey Barend Vorster astride at Kranji on Sunday.

While he was ecstatic with Bold Thruster's tearaway victory on Sunday, trainer Shane Baerstchiger coud not help but feel a little disappointed.

The disappointment stemmed from the fact that his emerging star failed to secure a place in the recent $325,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) as his charge was the second emergency acceptor.

Otherwise, the lanky trainer known as Stretch at Kranji felt Bold Thruster would have had a winning chance, going on his 61/4-length victory in the $85,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m in a swift time of 1min 09.75sec on the Short Course B.

"It's disappointing he didn't get a run, but it was nice to see him win the way he did today," said Baertschiger,who won the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe with Be Bee last year.

"It's been six weeks between runs and I put blinkers on him in a trial last week to sharpen him up, and he went really well (scored by 11 ½ lengths).

"The horse showed from Day 1 he had ability. He's a horse for the future and it's good for the Tivic Stable."

The exciting two-year-old by Turffontein made his debut in the second leg of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series - the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale Stakes over the 1,100m on June 3 - but he did not quite like the kickback on the Polytrack.

Baertschiger didn't back down from his intention to run the handsome gelding in the finale, the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe on turf but, to his dismay, Bold Thruster could not make the cut, being the second reserve.

Disappointed his new charge had missed out on the opportunity of having a crack at a two-year-old feature that comes only once in a lifetime, the Australian handler has, however, moved on, and could now take great comfort from his tour de force on the track on Sunday, which will most probably pave the way to an even brighter campaign in the 3YO version next year.

Bold Thruster did not actually cost an arm and a leg to Thomas Loke of Tivic Stable, who bought the horse at the 2017 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale for A$82,000 (S$83,000) .

Baertschiger said he might keep the strapping black galloper for one more run before he turns three on Aug 1.

"He's a big robust horse and may be able to take a few more runs. I'll see what's around," he said.

Lightweight jockey Barend Vorster is aware he may not be the one sitting in the saddle then.

Bold Thruster was handicapped at 50kg in Sunday's race, a weight that neither Powell nor Baertschiger's second jockey, Matthew Kellady, can make unless they cut a few limbs or two.

The South African hoop certainly enjoyed the joyride while it lasted.

"I watched his trial and he's definitely a quality individual. As he had such a light weight, I was given the ride and I'm thankful for the chance," said Vorster.

"He was quick out of the gates and I was able to work him around to the front. He quickened up very well to put the race away easily. He was a real professional."

Sent out the $11 favourite, Bold Thruster defeated Axel by 6¼ lengths from $215 smokie Axel (Alysha Collett), with Boy Next Door (apprentice CC Wong) third, a neck away.