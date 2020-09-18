Bold Thruster put down

It was a sad day for Singapore racing yesterday, as the fraternity lost one of its most glamorous gallopers - Bold Thruster.

The Tivic Stable-owned classy sprinter suffered a catastrophic injury after the end of his gallop on the Polytrack and was later put down.

Sensing something amiss, the track rider pulled the black gelding up shortly after the winning post. Standing gingerly on his right foreleg and in pain, Bold Thruster was immediately sent to the veterinary hospital.

X-rays revealed he had sustained a distracted basilar fracture of both the medial and lateral sesamoid bones of his right fore. On the vets' advice, the stricken horse was euthanased.

Trainer Michael Clements said that, as gut-wrenching as the decision was, it was made in the best interest of the horse.

While he didn't see the actual gallop, he rushed to the scene as soon as he was told. He stayed with his charge till the end.

He said the horse didn't have any prior leg conditions. But, by the very nature of him being a speedball, his legs needed mollycoddling all the time.

"He was never a sound-as-a-bell type of horse, because he's a very fast horse. So, after his races, he would have minor pains down the road, and that's why we had to maintain his soundness," said Clements.

"It's very sad to see him end off his career like that - out on the tracks - and it's even harsher for a very genuine racehorse like Bold Thruster."

Bold Thruster raced 17 times for nine wins, five in Group 3, earning over $850,000.