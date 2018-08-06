Bold Thruster wins hands down

Bold Thruster (Barend Vorster) putting daylight between himself and the rest when wininng Race 4 yesterday.

After taking the eight-count early when roughies won the first two races at Kranji yesterday, punters were on their feet and smiling again when three hot favourites obliged in quick succession.

So thank you to trainers Michael Clements, Shane Baertschiger nd Ricardo Le Grange for presenting Loving You, Bold Thruster and Eagle Eye in such terrific condition for their respective assignments.

Off the scene since April, Loving You had plenty of fans - as did her stablemate Drone - and after holding favouritism for most of the pre-race formalities, the pair went off as joint $14 picks.

For a moment there, it looked liked being a two-horse race and stable quinella as the stablemates matched strides up front.

Without Prejudice, the mount of Nooresh Juglall, who landed a four-bagger on Friday night, tried to get involved in the brawl up front but was found lacking.

So it was, with Loving You stamping her superiority on Drone, Thomas De Lago took up the gauntlet.

Riding hell for leather, apprentice CC Wong sent his mount after the filly.

But with the cheers from the fans in the stands rising in decibels, jockey Daniel Moor squeezed whatever was left in Loving You who prevailed by half a length.

Then, in the very next race, punters were smack on target when odds-on favourite Bold Thruster made every post a winning one.

Always in single digits, such was the confidence of those on track that, had they needed to, they would have willingly pawned the gold in their teeth to have a punt on the five-year-old chestnut.

Bold Thruster never gave them any cause for worry.

He had walked onto the track looking as hard as brick and for the initial 300m he matched strides with Taro San.

But such was his dominance that, at the 500m mark, he had effectively broken the will of the challenger.

On reflection, it was an act of kindness as Taro San - or any one of his nine rivals - would never have beaten him even if flogged to hell and back.

Bold Thruster would win by over four lengths and pay $6 on a $5 win bet.

In the next race, Eagle Eye and Star Empire shared top billing as joint $14 favourites but it was Barend Vorster who put together a race-to-race double by steering Eagle Eye to an easier-than-it-looked 2.5-length victory.

The racing stewards held back on all placings as they reviewed the tape of the start which showed Galileo's Approach play up in his stall.

Did he or did he not get an unfair advantage?

No. So the result stood. Eagle Eye - who won by 2.25 lengths - paid $14 for the win while Galileo's Approach held second with Lim's Dashing, third.

As for the rest of the action, mention must be made of Warrior King in Race 2.

A pick-up ride for apprentice Razali Zawari, he came with a good run in the concluding stages to beat another outsider Shahbaa by a neck.

Neglected in the betting, Warrior King paid $133 for the win. Race favourite Mai Darko ($20) had to settle for third.