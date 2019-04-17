Bold Viking all ready for a big show

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) FALLING FOR YOU has been training for this and could win it.

(1) ADALGISO (now a gelding) and (2) ANOTHER LEXINGTON have both raced before and are looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) DAY'S OF THUNDER has been turning it up in the late but, with the blinkers over a shorter distance, could keep on galloping.

(5) ROCKS AND DAGGERS sports blinkers for the first time and is more experienced. Respect.

(2) ZABIVAKA showed good improvement in blinkers and shouldn't be far off.

(4) TARIQUE did better in blinkers and could get into the picture.

(1) GRAVITATION has blinkers on.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) BOLD VIKING won on debut in his new surroundings and could go on to better things. He should be up there and could win this.

(1) FREE AGENT, the topweight and bottom weight (7) SABBATICAL are both in rattling form and will run well.

(3) GREEN LANTERN ran below best last time but should do better.

(6) ARABIAN DYNASTY needed his last outing and will be much improved for this.

(2) SILVER BLADE and (5) PAPER TOWN could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) RAVEN GIRL (on a hat-trick) and (1) MAVERICK GIRL (on a foursome) are bang in form and either could improve their stats but over the mile. Of the two, the former gets the nod.

(7) PERFECTPROPORTIONS is 1kg better off with (4) RAVEN GIRL but needs to find over two lengths.

(5) MARCH MUSIC is 3.5kg better off with (1) MAVERICK GIRL for over three lengths.

(3) KLEVER KATHY is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) JUAN TWO THREE, (2) SIR FRENCHIE and (11) HIGHLAND HERO are all looking to extend their sequence of wins. Sir Frenchie is on a hat-trick while Highland Hero is looking for four on the bounce.

(5) PRINCESS REBEL back from a rest the contest looks exciting.

(10) ALAMITO BAY can improve in blinkers.

RACE 6 (3,200M)

(2) BALLAD OF THE SEA is still maturing and should make a bold bid. He could win this if in the mood.

(1) SHEET WEAVER needed his last run and should turn it around with (5) MULTI GOLD.

(4) EVOLVER, (6) FRIKKIE and (3) PLANO are all peaking at the right time and will run well.

(7) ANGEL OF ATHENS could get into the mix over the longer distance.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) MADONNA will relish the extra and should contest the finish.

(5) JALEIKA impressed last time and is on the up.

(4) MY MIRACLE easily beat Jaleika lsat time out and will run a bold race.

(1) JUST CHAOS would have a big chance if he gets back to best.

(3) SNAPSCAN should see out the extra and respect (8) FLY THOUGHT, who has her first local start.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) DROP KICK needed his last run in his new surroundings and should run a big race, especially over the extra bit of distance.

(5) COUNTRY ROCK is holding form and should be thereabouts again. Can be coupled with Drop Kick for a forecast bet.

(2) IN A PERFECT WORLD recorded both wins on the Poly but is capable and could get into the fight for honours.

(3) JAY'S HAWK is in form but races before this - watch the form.

(6) WOOD FOR THE TREES could make the frame. A definite candidate for the quartets.