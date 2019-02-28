Racing

Bolly-Woodworth scores big again

Feb 28, 2019

Longines Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Benny Woodworth has snared another momentous victory. The 46-year-old Malaysian married 37-year-old Mauritian Andrianna Mathuvirin in a Bollywood-themed wedding at Senibong Cove in Johor yesterday. The guests included many fellow jockeys and trainers. It is the second marriage for both Woodworth and his bride, a racing journalist back home.

Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

HORSE RACING