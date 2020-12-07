Boomba gets the Golden Horseshoe

Jockey Ruan Maia driving the Cliff Brown-trained Boomba (No. 6) to beat Infinite Wisdom (inside) and the flying Relentless (No. 4) in the $125,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m at Kranji on Saturday.

Trainer Cliff Brown and Barree Stable have done it again.

Their new sprint ace Boomba followed their superstar Inferno's footsteps by taking the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m in top fashion at Kranji on Saturday.

Ridden a treat by Group 1 Kranji Mile-Raffles Cup winning jockey Ruan Maia, Boomba produced a powerful burst to beat Infinite Wisdom right on the line in the $125,000 feature.

The margin was a mere neck.

Outsider Relentless ran a huge race, rushing home third, just a short head away.

Unlike the traditional July date and contested by two-year-olds, this year's race was held in December because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The horses have turned three years old, except for Northern Hemisphere-bred Dragon Sands, who is still two.

Leading trainer Michael Clements' Ablest Ascend, the highest-rated contender, was quick to jump and led. Infinite Wisdom and debut winner Lim's Straight hounded him.

Maia had brought Boomba into a handy fourth spot after jumping from barrier 13. He had Golden Way and River Brilliance for company.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric drew first blood on Infinite Wisdom, who popped his head in front of Ablest Ascend at the 300m mark.

But gaining momentum on them was Boomba. It was real exciting to see him inch closer and got the verdict in the last few strides in 1min 10.90sec.

He received some strong last-minute betting to pay $25 for a win.

Tony Lane, who was deputising for Brown who was in Hong Kong to oversee Inferno's preparation for Sunday's prestigious Hong Kong Sprint, said: "Boomba is still immature and can only improve further. But he showed great fighting spirit today."

It was Boomba's second win from four starts.