Boomba set for big show

Boomba (No. 6) winning the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m last December.

With a load of talent in its ranks, it looks like a tough assignment on paper.

But trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has picked a nice race for Boomba, who won't be punching above his weight in Saturday's Class 4 Division 2 sprint over 1,200m.

Sure, Boomba has to take on the likes of Water Rocket, Metal World and Be You. But he is in terrific form and they won't scare him.

Boomba was out on the training track yesterday morning and he had Vlad Duric in the saddle when skipping over 600m in 39.8sec.

It was a fine piece of work. Coming just a week after he won a trial by almost two lengths, Boomba seems to be in the zone.

Owned by Barree Stable, Boomba is a money-spinner in the making.

Formerly with Cliff Brown who raced him sparingly, the three-year-old has had just one start this season.

That was a Class 4 contest just a month ago and Boomba didn't do anything worthy of writing home about.He finished sixth to Day Approach - after being tardy out of the gates.

We say forget that run. When assessing Boomba's capabilities, look at the time when he won the Singapore Golden Horseshoe instead.

That was in December. He beat the likes of Infinite Wisdom, Ablest Ascend and Relentless, who we will talk about later.

The win stamped Boomba as a horse with awesome potential. With that win in the "Horseshoe" being his second in his short career, we reckon he's ready to start building a name for himself among the Kranji faithful.

Also impressive on the training track was Relentless. Another one from Fitzsimmons' yard, Relentless lived up to his name when running 600m in a swift 36.5sec.

The Frenchman, Marc Lerner, was in the saddle. Lerner certainly knows the horse, having been on him in five of his seven starts.

Delve deeper and you'll notice that Lerner was the man on the reins both times that Relentless won.

Like Boomba, who hasn't seen much racing action this season, Relentless has had just two outings.

But both times we saw him running decent races.

Coming out of a three-month break, he was second to Siam Royal Orchid in his 2021 debut. Last time out, he ran a smack-up fifth to Savvy Command over 1,400m.

Like stablemate Boomba, Relentless is still a three-year-old. Right now, he's good. He can only get better.

Aside from the Fitzsimmon's pair, the other notable track performer was Tiger Roar, who disposed of 600m in 37.8sec.

From Michael Clements' barn, Tiger Roar must still be a name on punters' lips. After all, it was as recent as May 1 that he made his backers happy by winning over 1,400m. He was backed down to $11 and, like a good horse, he duly obliged.

Owned by Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, Tiger Roar will give his Saturday rivals plenty to think about when he tackles the mile on grass.