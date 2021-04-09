Boomba stands out over Class 4 rivals

Class should prevail in tomorrow's Race 3, the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,200m on turf at Kranji.

As a Group 3 winner running in a weak Class 4 race, Boomba looks head and shoulders above his 11 rivals. What is more, the Singapore Golden Horseshoe winner will be suited by the long course. It will give him time to unleash his explosive finish.

Now trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, after Cliff Brown returned to Australia, Boomba is fit and fresh after a four-month break since winning the Singapore Golden Horseshoe on Dec 5 last year with his quick turn of foot.

Once back in training after a short rest, Boomba picked up very quickly. The first sign that he was ready for battle again was when he caught the eye in his 1,000m trial on on March 30.

Ridden by race jockey Marc Lerner, he revved up late to finish a 11/2-length second behind Day Approach, one of his rivals tomorrow. It was evident that, if Lerner had been serious, his mount would have won the trial.

Then, on Tuesday, Boomba did a winning gallop with Lerner in the saddle.He is spot-on for a winning return for his third win in five starts. Fitzsimmons has found an easy Class 4 race for his new charge's comeback.