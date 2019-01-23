Border Control a top chance

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ARIKARI is clearly better than her last run would suggest and could contest the finish again.

(2) DESERT WANDERER continues to hold her form and does have a winning chance.

(3) BARGEME has been disappointing in her last few starts but could improve under a new trainer.

(4) PASHTOOSH showed pace on her local debut.

(10) MELANDIA was narrowly beaten on debut and can win this.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) LIGHT ON HER TOES has done well enough in her recent runs to have a winning chance over a course and distance that clearly suits.

(2) SEATTLE MERMAID needs to do a bit more to win but is in fine form and could play a minor role.

(3) TASUNKE could be returning to some form and ran on nicely last time out.

(4) FLAME OF FIRE ran a good third last time out and could have more wins to come.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(2) HITHER GREEN has yet to win and has had 37 attempts. Her recent form is fair and she could finish in the money again.

(4) JALEIKA found only one too good on her local debut and could make amends.

(5) ROCK STARDOM has been unreliable but is not out of it.

(6) HIPPIE TRAIL is likely to be involved at the finish again.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(2) TUBULAR BELL ran on well to win his last start narrowly and only picked up a two-point penalty, so can win again although it looks a tough race.

(4) DATA LINK is suited to this course and distance.

(6) PIN UP FOLD likes the Polytrack and could play a minor place.

(4) WHITELEAF HILLS has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BORDER CONTROL has ability but does not always show it. He has a chance in this line-up.

(2) JIKA is doing well in his new yard and should fight out the finish again.

(3) PROSPECT STRIKE is better than his last run would suggest and could earn a cheque.

(4) WISH TO LAND was a good winner on the turf last time out but is as good on the Polytrack.

(6) RIVER CAM seems better than last time.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) STUDIO BLUES was only run out of it very late last time out and has done really nicely for trainer Alan Greeff.

(2) LET IT FLOW flew up late last start and is clearly suited to this course and distance.

(4) CLOSE TO MY HEART returns from a break but could earn some money.

(5) ROMANTIC CRUSADE won well on her local debut. This is a stronger field but she has a chance.