Borges inching to secure IJC berth

Vagner Borges edged closer to a berth in next month's Longines International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) with his 11th win this term, thanks to a sweeping success aboard Sunshine Warrior in the Class 2 Cheung Hong Handicap over 1,650m to seal a Tony Cruz treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

With the LONGINES IJC featuring six international riders and six Hong Kong-based jockeys this year - a change from the usual format of eight overseas riders to Hong Kong's four - the door is ajar for the next two eligible riders on the jockeys' premiership table to participate.

Borges and Alexis Badel (15 wins) fill the coveted spots, while Jerry Chau (16 wins), who sealed a double, is ineligible as an apprentice.