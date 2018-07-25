Boss and CK Ng suspended

Jockey Glen Boss and apprentice CK Ng have been suspended for careless riding.

Boss received two Singapore race days over his handling of Claudia's Beauty in Race 8 on June 8.

At the conclusion of an inquiry, Boss pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 1,300m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of On Electric Avenue (J Powell).

This resulted in that runner having to be checked.

As Boss has been engaged to ride at Kranji on Friday, his suspension will take effect from Saturday until Sunday week.

Ng pleaded guilty to careless riding in that, while riding Northern Knight in Race 7 on July 15, he permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 1,400m mark, when insufficiently clear of Lucky Tiger (M Rodd).

This resulted in that runner being taken inwards and being checked.

Vesontio (N Juglall), who was racing to the inside of Lucky Tiger, also had to be checked, along with Merchant Marine (Z Zuriman) being checked inwards away from the heels of Lucky Tiger.

This resulted in Avengers Hero (apprentice WH Kok) being checked inwards from Merchant Marine, thereby crowding Heng Kingdom (W Pike), who also had to be checked.

Ng was suspended for five Singapore race days, from Saturday until Aug 10.