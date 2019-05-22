Boss to bid Kranji goodbye

Top Australian jockey Glen Boss will follow the footsteps of South African Barend Vorster and Mauritian Nooresh Juglall and cut short his Singapore stint.

The three-time Melbourne Cup-winning rider (all aboard Makybe Diva in 2003, 2004 and 2005) will return to Australia after Saturday's Kranji Mile meeting, after spending three years at Kranji.

"I've been thinking about it for a while. It's been three years since I've been here and I've really enjoyed it, but I had to go - and it's for personal reasons," said the 49-year-old, whose Kranji licence is until June 30.

"Singapore has actually prolonged my career. I was getting sick and tired of all the travelling and the daily grind back home, I've done this all my life - and Singapore was a good alternative. Singapore has been good to me. I really like living here - I love the lifestyle, it's clean and safe, and you ride only twice a week.

"I've lived in many countries before, mainly Hong Kong and Japan, and Singapore is the best place I've ever lived in. The racing has been good, at times up and down, but I've enjoyed it."

Boss has ridden 154 winners at Kranji, the bulk (137) coming in his last three years. He rode three winners at Bukit Timah in 1996.

The Singapore Gold Cup on Risky Business in 2010 was the first of his 11 feature successes, which include four other Group 1s - the Queen Elizabeth II Cup with Laughing Gravy (2016), two Patron's Bowls with Well Done (2016) and Alibi (2017) and the Lion City Cup (2018) with Lim's Cruiser.