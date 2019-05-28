Boss cops three-day suspension

Jockey Glen Boss, who had a fitting farewell when he steered home Elite Power in his last ride at Kranji on Saturday, saw that memory tarnished when he was handed a three-day suspension for a careless ride on Gingerella in the Lion City Cup (Race 7).

Boss had, near the 900m mark of the 1,200m race, allowed his mount to shift inwards. He did that when he was insufficiently clear of Bold Thruster, the mount of John Powell. As a result, Bold Thruster had to be checked.

Boss' suspension is until June 7.

The three-time Melbourne Cup-winning rider had earlier indicated that Saturday's race meeting would be his last at Kranji as he had decided to return home to Australia.

Boss had ridden for three seasons at Kranji.

Also suspended for careless riding on Saturday was apprentice jockey S Shafrizal.

He picked up a four-day suspension for his ride on Loving You in Race 6.

Shafrizal had, when passing the 1,000m mark of the 1,200m race, permitted Loving You to shift inwards.

Because of that, Extra Win, the mount of apprentice Joseph See, had to be checked to avoid the heels of Loving You.

That action ultimately left insufficient racing room for the runners to his inside. Among them, I Am Invisible (apprentice CC Wong) had to be checked.

As Shafrizal had been engaged to ride on Friday and Saturday, his suspension was deferred and will begin on June 2.