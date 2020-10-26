Boss' Cox Plate haul with Sir Dragonet

Sir Dragonet won the A$5 million (S$4.8 million) Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne on Saturday, storming clear in the final straight in the 100th running of Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race.

Purchased from the stables of Aidan O'Brien for a tilt at the 2,040m race, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained stallion hit the front 100m from the finish. He went on to beat O'Brien's Armory by 11/4 lengths.

The favourite Russian Camelot was third on a gloomy Melbourne afternoon.

"This is unbelievable," said jockey Glen Boss, who won his fourth Cox Plate.