Boss' Cox Plate haul with Sir Dragonet
Sir Dragonet won the A$5 million (S$4.8 million) Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne on Saturday, storming clear in the final straight in the 100th running of Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race.
Purchased from the stables of Aidan O'Brien for a tilt at the 2,040m race, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained stallion hit the front 100m from the finish. He went on to beat O'Brien's Armory by 11/4 lengths.
The favourite Russian Camelot was third on a gloomy Melbourne afternoon.
"This is unbelievable," said jockey Glen Boss, who won his fourth Cox Plate.
"I couldn't have scripted the run any better. He was up for the task." - REUTERS
