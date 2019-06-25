Boss to ride Circuit Mission in Stewards' Cup

Jockey Glen Boss, who recently cut short his six-month Kranji stint to return to Australia, will be back as a visiting rider on Sunday.

The 49-year-old has been booked by champion trainer Lee Freedman to ride Circuit Mission in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m.

The Australian Hall of Fame jockey rode three winners at the old Bukit Timah racecourse at his first Singapore stint in 1996. He raked in a total of 152 winners at Kranji, the bulk of it coming in the last 31/2 years on longer stints. He won the 2010 Singapore Gold Cup on Risky Business.

Boss enjoyed his best season in 2017, finishing fourth on the jockeys' premiership on 51 winners. He rode 18 winners this year before deciding to return to Australia.

Boss has ridden close to 2,700 winners in 31 years of an illustrious career that began in Gympie in rural Queensland to Gold Coast. He moved to Sydney and eventually Melbourne, where he won the champion jockey's title in the 2013-2014 season.

Since his first Group 1 winner Telesto in the Chipping Norton Stakes in 1994, Boss has gone on to add 87 more Group 1 wins, the most famous being his record Melbourne Cup hat-trick in 2003/04/05 aboard Makybe Diva.