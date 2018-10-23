Boss suspended for two S'pore race days

Jockey Glen Boss has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of hat-trick winner Siam Blue Vanda in Race 8 at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 250m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Tales Of Summer (apprentice IAmirul) .

This resulted in that horse being checked and Despacito (M Rodd) being tightened for room.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Boss was suspended with effect from yesterday until Friday week. He was advised of his right of appeal.