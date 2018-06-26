Bowman salutes Werther's effort

Hong Kong’s Werther (No. 13) beating all but Japan’s Mikki Rocket (No. 4) in the Group 1 Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse in Japan on Sunday.

The "unlucky" No 13 saddlecloth, stall 13, an earthquake, weight loss, a wide draw and firm ground could not stop Werther's bid for glory in the G1 Takarazuka Kinen at the Hanshin Racecourse on Sunday.

But a Rocket did.

"We are so proud of him, he is all heart," said an emotional John Moore, the trainer's voice cracking, after Werther returned to the runner-up stall after being beaten by Japanese star Mikki Rocket in the 2,200m race.

"He's a horse that knows where the winning post is and he showed a lot of fortitude to hit the line. I don't like running second, never do, but from a Hong Kong point of view, we've shown just how good our best stayer is."

Werther was sent off as the 10th pick in the betting in the field of 16. From gate 13, jockey Hugh Bowman snagged the Tavistock gelding back to settle in the last four down the Hanshin straight the first time, sitting quietly on the bay until the 600m point.

Cornering widest of all, he came with a withering run down the centre of the track and, entering Hanshin's notorious rise at the 200m, he loomed up as the possible winner.

However, he could not reel in trainer Hidetaka Otonashi's gutsy Mikki Rocket, who scraped home for a neck victory. Noble Mars was third for trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto, three lengths behind Werther.

It was a notable effort from Werther, given that he was entering the Takarazuka Kinen with only one run under his belt in the last four months.

"If he had been aimed solely for this with a preparation to suit, rather than this being something of an afterthought with only the one mile run under him, I think he would have won," Bowman said.

"Still, full credit must go to John and the stable for getting him to this level at this distance and for getting him to run so well."

A pre-race scare was sent through the camp when Werther weighed in an hour before the event at well below his normal racing weight.

"It was a concern, but we expected him to lose some weight with the travel," said Moore.

Bowman, who rode in Sydney on Wednesday and flew to Osaka specifically for the Werther ride, was proud of his mount's effort to finish second.

"To be honest, even though we didn't win, I couldn't have been happier with the horse's performance," he said. "I had a beautiful run in transit and he seemed to enjoy the genuine speed that he gets in Japan.