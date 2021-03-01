Boy Xander confirms trackform

Boy Zander (inside) fending off Elliot Ness (outside) by a nose, with Con Speranza (centre) finishing third in Saturday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race.

Over the last month, they dominated the trials and trackwork. Boy Xander, Elliot Ness and Con Speranza - that's who.

All three-year-olds, only Con Speranza had a race under his girth .

But, from what they showed at the trials and on the training track, all three were standouts in Race 2 at Kranji on Saturday.

They were expected to bring their training form to the races and that was exactly what they did.

So it was, Boy Zander beat fellow newcomer Elliot Ness by a mere nose, with Con Speranza finishing a close third in that Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m,

While that's done and dusted, you could say, the race was a preview of sorts.

A peek into the future and a look at the racehorses who could dominate the Kranji racing scene in the 2021 season and beyond.

Boy Xander came to punters' attention by winning both his trials.

Surprisingly, the Jason Lim-trained gelding, who had Troy See doing the steering, paid a handsome dividend of $56 for the win.

Trainer Mark Walker's Elliot Ness went into the race with wins in two trials and second in two others.

As for Con Speranza, he had worked well since finishing second to Whiz Fizz on Feb 7.

Sent off as the second pick behind favourite Strong N Smart, he led the pack from the 700m mark, only to be caught by Boy Xander 250m from home. He was later passed by Elliot Ness as well.

Still, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka does have a good one in the yard and the Big Valley Stable will have a lot of fun with their latest acquisition.

The trio served notice of better things to come and as we get to see more of them, they will each - sure as ever - command a huge fan base.

Comeback jockey Danny Beasley booted home the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim's Unique to take the opener rather convincingly.