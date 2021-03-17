Brave King will rule in Race 6

Jockey Vincent Ho can take Race 5 on Winning Steed.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

8 FORTUNE PATROL gets a welcome step-up in distance. He shapes as the one to beat with race-fitness on his side, as well as the services of jockey Joao Moreira.

3 SKY GEM is consistent in his spot. He draws well for Vincent Ho and Caspar Fownes, who combined to win the last race on Sunday.

4 CAN'T TOUCH THIS draws well and might be worth taking a chance as he steps up in trip.

10 THE JOY OF GIVING is a course-and-distance winner. He's racing well and gets his chance down in the handicap.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 WINS ALL is consistent having finished no worse than fourth this season from seven runs, including four consecutive top-three efforts and a first-up win. He draws well and rates as the one to beat.

1 A LA KING won nicely on debut. He draws a touch awkwardly but deserves respect.

8 RAGING BLAZE is better than his debut eighth suggests. He can bounce into form for Moreira and John Size.

5 MELBOURNE HALL is next best as a winner already this season.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 VIVA CHEF is a course-and- distance winner already this term. He rarely runs a bad race and this contest appears suitable from the good draw.

11 LAND POWER gets the blinkers first time. Chances are he rolls forward and plays catch me if you can under the apprentice.

4 PEAK TO PEAK is a lightly raced talent. He's ready to bounce out of the ground.

8 AMAZING KNIGHT is next best with the runs on the board.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 SMART HUNTER is on the up. He's racing well and has shown significant improvement across his short five-start career in Hong Kong.

4 SPONTANEOUS won well two starts ago when first-up from a lengthy break. He's held his condition and rates as a leading player.

3 GOOD SHOT mixes his form but does have plenty of ability. He's worth including.

10 COURAGEOUS DRAGON is nothing short of consistent. Strong booking of Moreira.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

5 WINNING STEED is closing in on a first Hong Kong win. He's narrowly missed on a number of occasions now but still, he does have a stack of ability and draws to get the right run for Ho.

2 EVER LAUGH is consistent in his spot. He draws a touch awkwardly but is racing well.

1 BRIGHT KID is a two-time winner in this grade. Purton retains the ride and he demands respect.

4 SUPERBELLA has shown steady improvement. He's next best from gate four.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

2 BRAVE KING has a stack of ability and, with the right run, he is capable of finishing ahead of this field. Purton takes the reins and he appears ready to shed his maiden status.

6 BRIGHT VISION turned in a career-best performance last start. Chances are he tries similar again, and he should have taken improvement from that run.

11 CHEERFUL STAR slots in light and gets a handy gate.

12 GOOD DAYS rarely runs a bad race. He must be respected.

RACE 7 (1.000M)

11 SKY SHOW slots in light and gets his chance to put another win on the board. He's a lightly raced talent who can bounce back to the winner's stall after keeping on strongly last start against a hot field.

10 MOMENTUM GALAXY is racing well. He slots in light and gets his chance albeit in a strong contest.

1 LOVING A BOOM draws awkwardly but is competitive in this grade as a winner previously.

7 NORDIC WELLSTAR is next best.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 INCANTO PREPARED is nothing short of consistent with three wins from his last five runs. Yet again he gets his chance and the retention of Moreira's services catches the eye.

1 NABOO STAR has the class edge and is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He'll get his chance from gate six.

2 STAR PERFORMANCE doesn't win out of turn but does have the capabilities to do so. If he can offset the awkward gate, then he's in the mix.

11 GALLANT CROWN is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He needs only to handle the class rise.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 WILL POWER narrowly missed in a similar race earlier this year and, with even luck, he rates as the one to beat as a proven force on both the dirt and the turf.

11 KURPANY is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He slots in light and gets his chance with Moreira engaged.

4 RACING FIGHTER Is looking for back-to-back wins. He shapes as a leading player.

3 GOLD CHEST can figure with the right run.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB