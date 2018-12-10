Brave run by Lim's Cruiser

The Frankie Lor-trained Mr Stunning making it back-to-back in the Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin yesterday.

Trainer Stephen Gray was disappointed, no doubt, but was yet proud with Lim's Cruiser's strong seventh in the HK$20 million (S$3.5 million) International Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m at Sha Tin yesterday.

The Lim's Stable-owned Singapore Champion Sprinter and dual Lion City Cup winner came from second-last in the field of 11 to sweep past a few horses and to be beaten only 31/2 lengths behind back-to-back winner Mr Stunning of Hong Kong.

Lim's Cruiser was the best performer of the three foreign horses, the least among yesterday's four International Races. Japan's Fine Needle finished eighth and UK's Sir Lancelot was last.

"He went great. They went too slow and he got held up. He really wound up and could have finished fourth. That was disappointing. He needed more luck," said Gray.

Top Australian jockey Hugh Bowman, who rode Lim's Cruiser, said: "He travelled great throughout and picked up well, but was no match for the class."

The favourite Hot King Prawn took some time to cross in from his wide barrier and his problem was compounded when his fellow John Size-trained stablemate Ivictory came up to eyeball him.

Jockey Karis Teetan parked the Frankie Lor-trained Mr Stunning behind the leaders.

He was sandwiched by Size's DB Pin and David Hall's Little Giant. Lim's Cruiser had only Sir Lancelot behind.

The two leaders were collared by Mr Stunning in the final 150m. DB Pin tried hard but went down by three-quarter lengths.

"It's incredible I've never felt like this. It's the first time I've heard the crowd shouting like this.

"I just knew when I pressed the button he was going to go," said Teetan.