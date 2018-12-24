Bravo Bravo can score again

RACE 1 (1,400M)

13 TRISTFUL showed potential in his sprint debut after a barrier trial. He is bred to relish the longer trip.

8 BANK ROBBER made a fair debut upcountry and jumps from a good draw. He should make a good impression in this.

1 BLACK DEVON has a better draw now and can get into it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 MAHOGANY BOND was a fair fourth in a race that has produced good subsequent form. He has drawn ideally on his local debut.

8 MOKOKO has shown promise and had things go wrong last start. He can make a race of it.

9 SOLSBURY HILL wasn't doing badly before a rest. He does have a wide draw and may just need it.

6 COLDHARDCASH and TELLITTOTHEGODS can improve.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 CHANTYMAN is back at Greyville, but on the turf. He ran well at Scottsville and has the best of the draw, so should make them run.

2 ALPINE GLACIER is a fair Highveld sprinter.

8 MUTAWAARY produced a powerful finish last start and could still be on the up.

5 MISS FRANKEL is talented and needs to be watched.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

2 CANADIAN BOLT is overdue and runs as if he is looking for the slightly longer trip. He can get it right.

8 JET LIGNITE was moving well just behind the former and has scope for improvement as well. But he has drawn wide.

3 KING'S COVE was a close second this track and trip, improving on a fair third a run previous. Be right there.

6 HAND ON HEART is coming along steadily.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

1 THANKSGIVING is back after running a gallant second in the Dingaans. He has been given a higher rating as a result but may still be under rated as he is strengthening up and must get better.

7 TIERRA DEL FUEGO is learning as well and not doing badly. He carries 5.5kg less than the feature runner and has a say.

3 SUBTROPICAL and 4 HIGH GREEN can earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The Christmas Handicap could go to 4 ARCTICA on form. He has finished close-up in the big races upcountry and, if taking to the track, could be hard to peg back.

3 DARK MOON RISING will be at his peak in his third run after a rest and would be deserving of a feature like this.

2 MATADOR MAN is back at his best track and is not one to take lightly.

1 ROY HAD ENOUGH is a bit of an enigma.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

11 ARIANOS SHADOW is in good form and the youngster has shown the versatility to be able to win a race like this. Add to that a decent draw.

But 1 FORT EMBER has won some grand races and has some strong credentials upcountry as well. She has drawn alongside and has a big say.

2 ROY'S RIVIERA didn't enjoy it at all last time out. He's capable.

3 TWICE AS SMART could relish this trip.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 GRADUATE caught the eye after quite a layoff. He is a well-bred sort and lightly raced, so could have much to come.

8 EXCLUSIVE QUANTITY looked dangerous last start and may not dislike the rise in class as he carries a lighter weight.

1 Q THE MUSIC is in good form and he should contest this finish as well.

2 WHITEHAVEN tries the track and trip and may prefer it.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 BRAVO BRAVO jumped a bit slow but flew up to win his last start. He can follow up as he has an even better draw even if it is tougher.

8 TORIO LAKE has not been far off upcountry and could relish this level of competition. He has the best of the draw.

3 FIELDMARSHAL FENIX drops a few points in merit rating and could get closer.

1 TRIPPLE EXPLOSION is capable and just needed it.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 ULTRA BOOST won readily in his first local try. He only just got there, so there could have been something in hand.

7 PLAY THE NIGHT is knocking at the door and may enjoy the less frantic nature of this slightly longer trip.

2 GOOD RHYTHM has done little wrong and could prefer the turf track again. He needs to settle in his races.

1 JET STREAM and (9) MASHARI can earn.