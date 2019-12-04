Brazilian jockey Maia on a Sunday 'Mission'

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence to Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia.

He will be seen in action at the Colonial Chief Stakes meeting this Sunday. The 31-year-old jockey has been booked by trainer Cliff Brown to ride Circuit Mission in the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes.

Maia finished unplaced on the same horse at a similarone-day visit in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy last month.

The two-time Macau champion jockey will be on his fifth visit to Kranji, with his first in April 2018 producing a win in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy on Circuit Land for Lee Freedman.

He returned for another two big-race assignments on the same horse later in the year, finishing third in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup and second in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Maia has racked up more than 550 winners in a career spanning 13 years, around one-third of which came in Macau where he relocated from his Sao Paulo base in September 2016.

He took the Taipa racing scene by storm right from the start, booting home 31 winners to finish fourth on the ladder in his first season before being crowned champion with 60 winners in the 2017-2018 season and 71 winners in the 2018-2019 season.

He currently sits in second place on 13 winners, one behind leader Roger Yu.