Breakfast Club can turn it around in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(4) PASHTOOSH is holding form and has a winning chance.

(7) SILKEN THREAD could be ready to win.

(2) FAT LADY SINGS is holding form and could like this shorter distance.

(3) COZY CHESTNUT disappointed on the Polytrack last time out but could be better this time.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) CHIEF BLACK HORSE ran his best race last start and does have a winning chance.

(10) SILVARI is improving and should fight out the finish.

(1) KINGHAYFATCHOY showed improvement with blinkers start and might place.

(2) ENGADINE showed improvement last time out and could earn some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) SEATTLE SWING is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(2) ARANJUEZ is improving and has every chance of making it a hat-trick.

(8) OKAVANGO DELTA is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(3) LET IT FLOW is capable of an upset.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) ALOYSIUS is looking for a hat-trick of wins and is well drawn.

(9) CAPTAIN MAROONED can win.

(1) ORIENTAL TIGER likes this track and can contest the finish.

(4) PICK AGAIN has been at the top of his game this year and should go close to winning.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) VOICES OF LIGHT has been in good form since being gelded and was a bit unlucky not to win last time out.

(2) BARGEME is clearly better than her last run would suggest and deserves another chance.

(3) BARBARELLA NIGHTS is badly drawn but could contest the finish again.

(4) THE CARPENTER is not reliable but does have a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) STRAWBERRY GIRL is distance-suited and has a winning chance.

(4) PRINCESS VICKY makes her local debut but does like the Polytrack and can win a race like this.

(2) STOPTHINKINGOFME has some improved recent form and must be given some consideration.

(5) AFLEET FLYER won well on debut but did not repeat it last time out.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) BREAKFAST CLUB was an unlucky loser last start and should be right there at the finish.

(3) STREAK OF SILVER has tended to be a bit of a hit-and-miss special but does have a winning chance.

(4) BORDER CONTROL is consistent and could go close.

(1) DAWNBREAKER was a bit disappointing last time out but is likely to do better this time. He has won twice over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(6) ALPHABET STREET is improving and did win well last time out.

(2) CHINA WOLF ran an improved race last time out but is returning from a break.

(3) MAPLE SYRUP has some fair recent form and could go close.

(5) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is unreliable but is does have a place chance.

RACE 9 (1,300M)

(2) BRING ME MORE is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(7) LADYSMITH was close up last time out and can finish in the money again.

(4) AL'S BELLS returns from a break but could finish in the money.

(10) LALENA showed improvement last time out but is trying the Polytrack.