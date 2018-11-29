Brighten up with Sweet Red

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(15) JACKO BOY is improving nicely but is coupled with (9) DRY YOUR EYES and (8) DICKENS who are also on the up. Any one of them could take it.

(1) POWER OF PLACE will enjoy the shorter trip and should figure in the finish.

(7) CENSORIOUS showed plenty of speed on debut and will come on with the experience.

(2) FRIEND OF TIME needed his last run and could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) GOLDEN SPIRAL sports blinkers for the first time and any improvement should see her go close.

(12) GREEN DRAGON never produced her work on debut and could make amends.

(1) TIDAL TUSSLE has had her chances but could take home another cheque.

(2) SUN UP hasn't been far back and could make the frame.

(14) WORDYNESS attracted some money on debut but can improve after a lengthy lay-off.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) THE PINK PANTHER could have a breathing problem but sports blinkers for the first time and could find earlier form.

(7) HENRY JAMES is improving now and could feature.

(3) SEA DANCE hasn't been far off to date and the blinkers could get her mind focused on racing.

(6) GLOBAL EXPOSURE could register a quick victory in her new yard.

(4) ICE EATER, (8) FAIRBANKS and (13) MOVIE MAGIC can earn.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) ROUGE ALLURE is best over this course and distance and could go in again.

(5) DAME KELLY ran a lot better last time out and the slightly shorter trip should suit now.

(7) I LIKE IT impressed, when beating Dagmar, but races before this.

(4) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA, (1) FOLK DANCE (claims 4kg), (3) POOL PARTY and (6) VIVIR are not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

There should be nothing to choose between (1) SAIL FOR JOY (1kg better for 1 length) and (2) LAKE KINNERET on a recent meeting.

Likewise on their encounter in July when (3) NORDIC REBEL beat (4) DANZA by one length and is 1kg worse off. It could get close all round.

(5) MISSOURI comes off a rest and a gelding operation and could come on heaps.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) QUEBEC QUEEN is running well and should again make her presence felt.

(3) SILVEZ comes off a rest and has scope for improvement.

On collateral form, (2) SAMARRA and (5) ELEGANCIA should be on top of her.

(15) SAMMI MOOSA has been running close-up and could get into the mix again.

(4) TRICIA, (14) MICROBE and (16) DURBAN BOURBON (blinkers fitted) could make the frame.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) SCOOP won on debut as a gelding after a rest and could go on now.

(8) SUMMER AFTERNOON was backed when winning on debut and can only improve.

(2) ROYAL CAVALIER has been running well and could get into the money again.

(5) LITHUANIAN'S DREAM won his maiden with consummate ease and could improve more.

(7) COYOTE GIRL has scope for more.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(6) SWEET RED paralysed her field when opening her account. She is well fancied to win two days before this and may not take her place.

(1) CASHEL PALACE is finding form now after a rest and should be ready to win again.

(2) TRAFFIC JAM and (8) SOLEMN PROMISE won on the second time of asking and could go on.

(7) IRISH WONDER GIRL is back over a better trip.

(3) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY can earn.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(6) BRAVE DETAIL was nearly two lengths in front of (4) WILD FIRE recently but the latter can improve more and turn it around.

(14) TWO OF US is improving nicely but has a wide draw to overcome.

(1) MR CUDDLES should be at a peak and should hold (8) FLAME FELLA who will enjoy the extra trip.

(13) THE LITIGATOR (blinkers on), (2) NOBLE EMBLEM and (3) TONGUE TWISTER are looking for minor money.