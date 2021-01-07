Brown eyes quick double

Debut winner Trading Post is ready for a winning comeback in Saturday’s Race 3 after a break.

They came. We saw. Then they faded from the scene.

Now Trading Post and In All His Glory are back and, we assume, they're ready to show us their true worth.

Brought over from Australia, they easily took to their new surroundings and, in no time at all, they began producing results.

After winning his first trial by almost four lengths in December 2019, In All His Glory garnered a fan base even before he stepped out for his first race, which was on a Sunday afternoon in mid-January last year.

His fans couldn't wait. They backed him down to $18.

His trainer, Cliff Brown, must have shared the sentiment of those fans. But, on the day, In All His Glory fell short by one - losing out to the $8 top pick Rise Of Empire.

As if to make amends, the youngster went on to make the board three more times, before putting together a race-to-race double in September last year.

Then, after an unplaced run in October, Brown decided his four-year-old needed a break.

Trading Post, Brown's other promising youngster, was a one-time winner at Morphettville in Adelaide, before arriving on our shores.

Brown sent him out for two trials before sending him to the races in early August. He spanked his rivals, winning that Class 4 sprint with a length to spare.

The following month saw Trading Post run third in another Class 4 contest, before he was sent to contest the Singapore Guineas over the mile. He was beaten, finishing sixth to stablemate Inferno.

Then, Brown gave Trading Post and In All His Glory a Christmas break.

Well, the holiday's over for the duo. On Saturday, Brown will be relaunching their careers in two of the three Class 4 races - Trading Post in Race 3 and In All His Glory in the final event.

"Trading Post is a nice horse, but where he will get, I don't know," said Brown, who has booked A'Isisuhairi Kasim on the Forever Lucky Stable-owned galloper.

"He trialled well last Thursday, but 59kg won't make it easy for him.

"In All His Glory is also a very nice horse. He had every chance at his last start. But, when he was presented for the run, he could not go on with it.

"That run was a case where either he improves or he goes for a rest, and he went for a rest."

Brown's not resting. He drew a blank on the opening day of the 2021 season. He's hoping Trading Post and In All His Glory will help kick-start his campaign.