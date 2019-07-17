Brown's got a red-hot Derby team

What’s New after beating Sacred Croix in the $400,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (Race 9) at Kranji on June 30.

With a fortress of four-year-olds about to be released on Kranji, the Singapore Derby is shaping up to be a race for the ages.

The preparation would have begun years and months ago and, with days to go before the big race, there should really be nothing more to be done.

So, as with occasions like this, all that's left is for a little tweaking here and there - just so as to keep Sunday's runners in check and on their toes.

So it was, on the training track yesterday morning, two candidates - among others vying for the big prize - showed up all flexing their muscles and high on anticipation.

Outstanding among them was the Cliff Brown-trained What's New.

The only mare in the line-up - and possibly the most exciting resident at Kranji's stables at the moment, What's New had Michael Rodd doing the steering when running the 600m in 39.9sec.

A 16-time starter, What's New has been all-conquering of late. She's won her last two races - and they weren't just "ordinary" races.

On June 19, she gave a young visitor from Down Under a huge thrill when lifting the Silver Bowl in emphatic style.

Raquel Clark was the rider and it was a ride worth savouring, as What's New came from off midfield to beat her rivals by a length - going away.

That was over the 1,400m and more than half of the runners she beat that day will be lining up and seeking to exact some revenge on the "lady" who snuffed them out that day.

Anyway, it was just three weeks later that What's New showed us all that Lady Luck had nothing to do with the Silver Bowl victory.

It was guts and class.

In late June, What's New faced the starter in the Stewards' Cup. Again, she faced a talented bunch of four-year-olds and again she punished the boys, coming from the third half of the field to win in a style which bordered on contempt.

That was over the mile. Today, Brown has got her ticking over with such precision that, come Sunday, it will be punting suicide to leave her out of your calculations.

Rodd and Brown teamed up again yesterday morning when they sent out another one of their quintet of Derby runners - Threeandfourpence - for his spot of exercise.

Right now, racegoers could be forgiven if they admit to not knowing much about this Derby runner. After all, he's had just two runs. But all they need to remember is how he won at his last start.

It was a gem.

Backed down to second favourite at $23 on the win tote, he would have given his backers several anxious moments when he was held up for clear running room from the 550m to about the 400m mark.

But Rodd was in complete control of the situation and, when Threeandfourpence finally saw the light, he headed for that most important spot on the racecourse - the finish.

He got there half a length ahead of the $9 favourite Beau Geste. That was over the 1,400m. While racing overseas, Threeandfourpence has won over the mile. * e could be even better over the additional 200m he must cover on Sunday.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

SG 1 (4YO) - 1,800M

Elite Quarteto (M Rodd) 38.2. King Louis * (Rodd) 37.5. Eye Guy 41. * 37. Magic Wand (CC Wong) 39.8. Beau Geste * (R Zawari) 36. Threeandfourpence * (Rodd) 36.7.

King's Speech (B Thompson) 38.5. What's New * (Rodd) 39.9.

CLASS 2 - 1,400M

Bahana 40.2. Mcgregor 43/37. Claudia's Beauty 37.4. Eagle Eye * 37.5. Miss Dusty * (Rodd) 38.4. Yabadabadoo * 37.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,800M

Lionrockspirit 36.7. Song To The Moon 37.6. Threeandfourpence * (Rodd) 36.7. King's Speech (B Thompson) 38.5. Mighty Emperor (C Murray) canter/37.4 Mighty Kenny (Murray) canter/37.5. Solo Sun (T Rehaizat) canter/40.8.

MONDAY: Richebourg 41.2. Majestic Empress (Murray) canter/36.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Magic City 38.6. Wecando * (V Duric) 38.4. Chalaza (WH Kok) 42.2. Wonderful Paint 37.5. Lord Of Cloud (Wong) 43.8.

MONDAY: Filibuster * canter/38.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Murrayfield * 38.7. Centurion (Wong) canter/40.2. King Zoustar * (J Azzopardi) 37.8. Auspicious Day 38.1. Pennsylvania 41.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Absolvido * 41.2. Billy Britain 37.7. Axel 36.7. Siam Sapphire gallop/40. Oxbow Sun (Wong) canter/40.8. Trigamy 421.3. Elite Beast (CK Ng) 35.3. My Friends (Z Zuriman) 41.4. Silver Way (D Moor) 37.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Sahara Eagle 38.8. Dusseldorf 38.1. Green Star * 41.6. Bear Witness * 37.1. Atlantic Fox (JP Van Der Merwe) 37.7. Clarton Palace (I Azhar) 36.7. Blitz Power (Murray) 37.5. Fight To Victory 40.5. Storm Ryker (J See) 39.7.

MONDAY: Trapio * (Azzopardi) 37.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M

Joyful Aspiration 38.1. Lim's Honour (CS Chin) pace work. Duxton (Thompson) 39.4. Summer Glitter 35.8. Always Innocent 38.1. Dawning Gold 37.2. Highgate (S Noh) canter/39.2. El Primero 45/40. Invisible 37.1. Air Combat (T Krisna) canter/37.4.

MONDAY: Montoya (I Amirul) 38.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Gannet canter/40.8. Royal Pavilion * 38.2. Silver Joy (Murray) 36.4. Broadway Success (Merwe) 38.7. Golden Thunder 40.8. Tavito canter/39.2. Richie Rich (TH Koh) 42.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Miss Michelle (Merwe) 36.9. Runminderbinderrun * (Duric) 39.4.

West North Hill * (Koh) barrier/36.

Hooga Net 41.4.

MONDAY: Mamamia Mamamia 38.7. On The Razz 40.1. Spokesman * (Merwe) 39.6.