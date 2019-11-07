Brown's got a winner

Flying Tourbillon is going places.

The four-year-old was at the trials on Tuesday morning and, while he did not win, he was, in my book, the top performer.

Running in the final trial of the morning, he was doing his best work over the concluding stages of the 1,000m hit-out.

Ridden by Ben Thompson, he jumped on level terms with the rest but was snagged back to race in fourth spot - and wide - for most of the trip.

That allowed No Regrets and Silent Boss to dictate terms and call the shots.

Flying Tourbillon was still in fourth spot at the 250m mark when Thompson got him going.

Picking up the speed almost immediately, Flying Tourbillon opened up in style. No Regrets was soon toast.

Miracle Time, who had fashioned a late run and was in second spot, tried to hold on but Flying Tourbillon cut him down like a hot knife through butter.

Alas, Silent Boss had too big a lead and he took the trial by a neck.

Still, full marks to the "flyer" for that really smart effort.

From Cliff Brown's yard, Flying Tourbillon made a winning debut last month, easily beating a smart field of "maidens" over the 1,200m.

He can only get better.