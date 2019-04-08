Brutal shows who is the Boss

Kranji-based Australian jockey Glen Boss did a hit-and-run trip back home on Saturday, landing his seventh Group 1 Doncaster Mile aboard smart three-year-old Brutal at Randwick.

The three-time Melbourne Cup-winner (all aboard Makybe Diva) claimed his first Doncaster on Sprint By in 1996, followed by Private Steer (2004), Racing To Win (2006), Haradasun (2007), Triple Honour (2008) and Kermadec (2015).

Boss, who rode the Lee Freedman-trained Circuit Mission to victory at Kranji on Friday night before flying off to Australia, had to waste to ride Brutal in the A$3 million (S$2.88 million) race.

But it was all worth it.

He managed to ride at 49.5kg, just 1/2kg overweight.

LOWEST WEIGHT

It was probably the lowest weight Boss rode in 10 years,

After tracking the leader Dreamforce, Boss steered Brutal to kick clear in the straight and eventually win by a length.

"I've got grey hair and not much left but I've still got the passion to go the hard yards to do this thing," said Boss.

"To get down to the 49.5kg shows I've still got the drive to test myself.

"Victories like this make it all worthwhile.

"Private Steer was special because she got knocked down several times.

"She should not have won. My first one was what set me on my way."

When Hawkes Racing offered the ride on Brutal, Boss grabbed it with both hands.

"I'm in awe of the colt," said the 49-year-old.

"I know they've got light weights and he got himself in a spot but he just cantered to the 1,000 metres.

"He just felt confident underneath me.

"There was never a point in the race when I thought I was going to lose.

"That's the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless."