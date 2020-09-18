Brutus just needs Lady Luck's help

Brutus (No. 1) beating all but Heartening Flyer on July 26. He is now spot-on to break through in Race 7 tomorrow.

Seven starts for three seconds and four thirds -that's a pretty consistent record.

One can also deduce that the horse just needs a dose of luck to break through.

I am referring to champion trainer Mark Walker's Brutus.

Having seen him sparkle at trackwork the past few weeks, I reckon the Fortune NZ Racing Stable-owned four-year-old should break the duck in Race 7 at Kranji tomorrow.

After all, he has only eight rivals to contend with in the $75,000 Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Although two of his competitors, Tuesday and Infinite Wisdom are debut winners, it is not that easy to win second-up within a short time over the Polytrack 1,200m.

They have to be extra good to achieve the quick double.

Gold Prize, the other form horse with a win, a second and a third in his last three starts over the Poly 1,200m, could be the bigger danger.

But, if you take Brutus' latest form into consideration, he makes a good bet. Just pray that Lady Luck comes a-smiling.

Hotshot jockey Ruan Maia can do the rest.

The Brazilian is on fire, achieving his first seven-in-a-day few weeks ago and a five-timer last Saturday.

He is no stranger to Brutus.

He rode the chestnut gelding in his last two outings for a neck second and a one-length third. They were over 1,200m on turf and Poly, so his mount handles both surfaces.

But more notable is to look at who he lost to on both occasions, Heartening Flyer.

Trainer Michael Clements' emerging galloper won his first two starts, before finishing a creditable sixth in the $250,000 Group 2 Singapore Classic.

At his penultimate start on July 26, Brutus charged up and looked to have every chance.

But the big-hearted Heartening Flyer produced another kick when Brutus eyeballed him.

Last time out on Aug 16, Brutus jumped from the second-widest barrier (No. 13) and was trapped wide. He closed in with a nice run.

With the smaller field tomorrow, he should get a gun run from Gate 6.

Go back one more run, note that the horse that Brutus finished behind has also franked the form.

He is Stephen Gray's Heavenly Dancer, who made it two-up last Saturday.

Brutus has had a one-month break from his last assignment and he has been burning up the training track.

To me, he looks spot-on for the task.He richly deserves to stand on the winner's rostrum.