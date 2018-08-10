Bunker Hunt will be hard to run down

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(6) INEXHAUSTIBLE drifted in the betting on debut but performed well.

(5) GAME THEORY wasn't well fancied on debut but wasn't disgraced.

(1) BLESSINGTON found heavy support on debut but never got into it.

(14) TOASTMASTER is well bred and could be anything.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(6) ODD ROB should give a good account of himself.

(3) WALTER SMOOTHIE is 4kg worse off with (1) COOL CHARDONNAY and has 2.8 lengths to find.

(2) PAGODA needed his last run. (4) ARTE and (5) DROMEDARIS can win.

RACE 3 ( 1,000M)

(1) ALL THE SEVENS is better suited to racing over this trip with blinkers on.

(2) FERRARI'S MOON can improve after a rest and gelding.

Watch the betting on (7) TRIP TO THE SKY and (8) TRIPPI'S EXPRESS.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(9) SEA DANCE has been close up in both starts and could open her account.

(1) DEWALI has ability and could benefit from a rest.

(2) ICE EATER is running close up and a victory is not out of turn.

(3) TUDOR MANOR could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(12) VOMANDLA was narrowly beaten on debut and could go one better.

(3) AU REVOIR was also second on debut but returns from a layoff.

(7) FLUTTERING and (8) FORTUNE FLIES showed promise on debut and can shake things up.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(10) ROCK A ROLL DANCER found no support on debut but did well.

(8) MISS PINKERTON wasn't disgraced on debut but finished behind (11) WALNUT DASH who ran a flat race.

(1) ROCK SENSATION was well backed last time and could do better.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) BUNKER HUNT will be hard to beat if making natural improvement. A good bet.

(3) ALL IN LINE shaped well on his debut and would have come on since.

(7) CAPTAIN CARLOS, (8) DESTIN, (12) SAILING LIZARD and (2) SHEPHERD'S SKY have place chances.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(6) LA BELLA MIA is favoured at the weights and is the one to beat on form.

(3) ANGEL'S POWER should be at peak fitness.

(5) TORRE DEL ORO could go in again especially over the little extra.

(1) AFRICA RISING drops in trip but could get into the frame.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) PRINCE ORACY boasts solid form at this level.

(3) ELUSIVE TRADER and (4) JEPHTHAH look the main dangers.

(8) WAITINGFORTONIGHT makes most appeal of the remainder.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) DEERUPT will give a good account of herself.

(2) HUDDLE was never travelling last time. Expect a better run.

(3) CHOIR SINGER hasn't been far back in all 4 starts and has run well over this trip.

(4) BRAVE ZNDAYA is bred for this but disappointed when tried over it last time.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(3) OLYMPIAN turned the tables on (1) TEVEZ on identical terms over 1,200m recently. The latter may be a bit long in the tooth but continues to hold form well.

(7) NORTHERN CORNER and (8) AL WAHED aren't well weighted but could make the board.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(2) VARTANIUM had a good comeback run and should be ready to strike.

(1) MAKE YOUR MOVE over-raced last time and if settles can be a danger.

(6) CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOK will enjoy the extra.

(11) OISTINS and (9) INDY ICE can upset.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(1) SISTER SOOZIE has dropped to a competitive mark and cane win this.

(3) CAVALLERIA has found her niche racing over this trip and will be on the scene late.

(5) CHESTNUT'S CHARM, who finished ahead of that rival in a recent meeting, and stable companion (8) SHANGRI LA, unlucky last time, should run well.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) ABELIE has been running close up and finished just ahead of (2) AWAYINTHEWOODS last time. The latter is highly thought of and could produce any day soon.

(4) A LITTLE LUCK could enjoy the turn and has a chance.

(9) OONA is improving with racing.