Burkaan wins for lady in blue

The Donna Logan-trained Burkaan (No. 11) making it third-time lucky in Race 2 at Kranji on Sunday.

Blue was the colour of the day for trainer Donna Logan, after two-year-old Burkaan scored his maiden win in the $85,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,000m on the Polytrack at Kranji on Sunday.

Burkaan is a recent stable transfer racing in the royal blue silks of the Al-Arabiya Stable and, as luck would have it, his new handler decided she would dress in matching colours for the occasion.

The New Zealand trainer, who was bringing up only her second Kranji winner after Green Star on April 27, however, said it was just a coincidence.

"I didn't know what to wear and, the next thing I know, I saw a photo of myself in that blue dress, and I thought why not wear it," said Logan.

The former leading Ruakaka trainer might not have been too familiar with Al-Arabiya's silks, given she was saddling her first runner for Mansor Gandhi's outfit, but there is no doubt she will remember it from now on.

"He's a nice horse. He was caught wide all around, but CC (Wong Chin Chuen) gave him a lovely ride," said Logan.

"Mark Walker trained him before, and he came to us in very good shape even if he's still very green. It's onwards and upwards from now on.

"On Friday, we were confident with Key Success, but we came back with our tail between our legs.

"So, it was good to get that second win. Things are slowly falling into place at the yard."

After a slower start than usual, Wong was thankful for the ride as his season starts to gain momentum.

"Big thanks to the owner and the connections. They had this horse fit and ready and putting blinkers on him was a good move," said the two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey, who has now hit the dozen, three behind current leader Troy See.

"I settled him on the outside as there was speed inside me. He had the lightweight, but he also has natural speed and, with the blinkers, he was even sharper.

"If he can relax better, he will finish even better."

Burkaan was indeed one of the smartest out of the machine but could not take the outright lead when Coup Bradman (apprentice R Zawari) kicked up on the inside.

But, when Wong asked him for an effort at the top of the straight, Burkaan, who paid a juicy $39 for a win, no doubt felt wings sprouting with only 50kg on his back.

Pinching a two-length break, the son of Burgundy looked home and hosed but did shorten up late as Kiss Your Song (John Powell) pulled some ground off him to whittle the margin down to 3/4 lengths.

Gamely (Barend Vorster) ran third, another 11/4 lengths adrift.