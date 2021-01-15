Bush Fever, Dipladenia are good enough to win

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) SUMMER MADNESS ran her best race last start and has a winning chance.

(5) ABSOLUTELY FAB is holding form well enough to have a winning chance, too.

(6) LATIFAH'S QUEEN could be the surprise package with jockey Marco van Rensburg astride.

(1) MARRY IN HASTE has been consistent since joining the yard of Alan Greeff. She should contest the finish again.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(4) SUPER NOIR has a winning chance in a weak race.

(3) ANCIENT TIMES is battling to win but is holding his form well enough. This could well be his day to score.

(7) WILD EARTH is returning from a break but should fight out the finish.

(8) SOHO SPIRIT looks course-and-distance suited. She should be right there at the finish.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) CRUISE ALONG ran in a better field than this last time. She can win if she handles the Polytrack.

(2) GREEN DRAGON is distance-suited and could fight out the finish again.

(3) HAWTHORN is consistent. She is clearly not out of it.

(5) MARY MOON and (6) LA DUCHESSE are capable of winning a race like this on a surface which they both do well.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) BARBERTON SILVER tired late last time. She probably needed the run and should step out fitter.

Stable companions (3) MISS ORANGE and (4) NIPPY SWEETIE are proven on this surface. They must be considered.

(1) SEEKING WISDOM was not at her best last time, but is better judged on her previous very good effort.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(5) BUSH FEVER is in great heart and could be good enough to defy a penalty for another success.

Stable companions (6) JURIST and (7) NINJINSKY'S SON find it tough to win but both are capable of running into the money.

(1) AT THE OFFICE is clearly an unreliable sort. But, on his best form, he has a winning chance.

(3) ICE BARON has been a disappointment but can return to better form.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) DIPLADENIA is holding form and has a winning chance.

(3) FIREWORKS was a bit of a disappointment last time, but could be better than that.

Stable companion (4) I LOVE MAMBO is returning from a lengthy break but cannot be completely ignored as his form is good.

(5) BENEFICIARY, (9) BIG MYTH, (8) SILVER FOUNTAIN and (6) NU BELL must be given winning hopes on their exposed form.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) HERRIN has been unsuccessful in her cracks at the feature races but was not disgraced in any of her efforts. She did pick up a feature race last year.

(3) INTREPID TRAVELLER is at the top of her game and must be considered.

(1) BLOOM needs everything to fall right for her to be at her best. She tends to lug in late. She is consistent, however, and should be right there at the finish.

(4) ETERNAL HOPE can also get involved in the finish.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) HIDDEN INFLUENCE is returning from a short break, but has a winning chance if fit.

(7) LINDA LOVES LACE disappointed last time. Although clearly unreliable, she is also capable of running well.

Stable companions (9) BALTIC BEAT and (10) WHAT A CRACKER like this surface and appear distance- suited, so they must be included.

(11) GOD OF THUNDER is returning to a surface on which he has done well. He can surprise.