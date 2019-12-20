Calandra looks competitive over 1,600m in Race 3

RACE 1 (900M)

No form to go on, so the betting should provide a better guide to the chances of these newcomers.

Global View filly (4) DELICASEA represents the Cheyne-Greeff combination and is likely to attract support in receipt of a sex allowance. Gavin Smith sends out a four-pronged attack and riding arrangements suggest (2) WHAT A CRACKER could be the pick but (6) SLOANE could have a say under 55kg.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) THOMAS TUCKER had several of these rivals behind over 1,400m last time out and could confirm if making further progress over this trip.

However, he was behind (8) ORIENTAL WORLD in his previous outing. Oriental World has a prior engagement and should have his measure again if taking his place in the line-up.

(3) SHADES OF BLU has improved after being gelded. He could have a say, too.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) CALANDRA has run well in two attempts over this distance. She caught the eye last start when she dropped out from a wide draw before running on strongly over 1,400m. On that evidence, she should be competitive over the extra trip.

(4) WORLD SQUARED fits a similar profile but has an earlier engagement, so her participation must be monitored.

(1) ELUSIVE GREEN is closely matched on form with that pair.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SUNDAY FALLS won a similar course-and-distance event last start from the same wide draw as this contest. He won well on that occasion and a resultant five-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(7) NICKELBACK has 3.75 lengths to make up but should pose more of a threat on 2.5kg better terms.

(2) FORT CAROL, (4) BAYOU BOSS and (6) SKYDANCER could have a say, too.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) KING CAPONE has hit the woodwork in three of his last four starts and should be scoring sooner rather than later.

He handled the step-up to 2,000m well in his most recent outing. If as effective over the extra 400m, he should confirm the form of that meeting with (4) MASTEROFTHEPARTY. The latter has run well beyond 2.000m and is a threat.

Respect (2) FIERY FORT.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Speedy (2) HUMANITARIAN was well backed when lining up in a similar contest over 1,200m but ruined his chances with his pre-race antics. He weakened right out after showing early pace. He could make amends with the drop in trip for the first time with a top jockey booked for the ride.

(6) UNDISCOVERED GEM and (8) VARSITY BOURBON have found form in Port Elizabeth and are likely to pose a threat.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) RACINE has rattled off a hat-trick since relocating to PE and handled the step-up in class on each occasion with aplomb. She impressed when winning over the course and distance last start but faces a sterner test now against males and under a big weight.

(6) SIR CALEB won well over track and trip last time out and could be the value prospect.

(2) ALPINE GLACIER and (8) SAILOR SAM have claims, too.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) DAY TRIP has consistent Cape Town form and ought to be competitive.

(4) EFFORT should pose a threat in this grade, having run in a feature laststart.

(5) VIVA LE BLEU and (9) BLACK GARDENIA have run well enough at this level lately to make their presence felt.

It could pay to follow the latter's stable companion (6) MISS ORANGE who is open to any amount of improvement.