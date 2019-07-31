Caliente can make it 3 from 3 on Poly

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) WISHFUL GIRL LINN has all the experience and can get it right. Leading rider Lyle Hewitson is up but chasing-rider Muzi Yeni is aboard (8) SAPPHIRE ROCK, who was second in a feature before running downfield in another. It could go to the wire.

(4) HAMSA GROVE, (6) PERSUADE ME and (7) RETAIL THERAPY can improve.

(2) CERSEI has a say.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) AMANDLA came from last to finish just outside the money on debut in the Highveld. The form-line is looking good and he has the best of the draw on his Poly debut.

(11) WOLFGANG will make a race of it. He was unlucky last start as he had things go wrong.

(9) MINISTER WITHOUT made good improvement last time out and has drawn ideally.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) NINOTTO has been gelded and could realise his full potential. He has shown good pace in his races and has met some fair sorts.

(1) MARULA is an older horse that has hit his best form and could relish racing on the Poly. However, he has drawn wide.

(5) MAGNIFICUS and (8) FAST AS SILVER can get serious as they have been learning what it is all about.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(11) BRAVO ZULU caught the eye on turf last time out and is back on his best surface. And he carries a light weight.

(6) CONSTANTINE is knocking hard on the door and has a plum draw again. Interestingly, he has never won on the Poly.

(1) BUCKLEBERRY has run with top sorts recently. Could overcome his draw.

(7) GRADUATE has a say.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(9) POPOVA is a bit better than her one win from five starts suggests. She has been rested and would have matured.

(5) JAMAICA BAY ran a nice race among boys last start and that run should see him run a big race here.

(3) ROY'S PONY is getting closer and closer and has a great draw.

(2) ARIZONA SUNSET is another that must be taken seriously on form.

(6) IDEAL CUT could enjoy it.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) RED HERRING has run nicely in two of her last three starts. She rates as a fair contender.

(10) SEE ME RUN raced with stronger last time out and could relish the Polytrack. Follow the betting moves on her.

(1) VERITAS is another that showed in the Highveld and she has been promising even more. Watch out.

(11) FLAMING DESIRE goes for a hat-trick of wins.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

Three horses look set to fight it out.

(1) LUXEMBURG lost his Poly debut on objection after he made the trip from the West to the East Cape. He has shown stamina over this distance and could make amends.

(2) MYRRH ran a cracker in a handicap but didn't repeat back in the maidens last start. Hewitson gets the ride.

(7) FAVOUR is a youngster that could relish the longer trip.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) CALIENTE is proving hot to handle on the Poly. He can make it three from his last three on the surface.

(6) SILVA'S FLING impressed last time out and the horse he beat came out to impress thereafter. He could be on the way up.

(7) TOLTEC's last run was promising. He would be deserving.

(9) PADRE PIO is a youngster that is held in high regard. He could get away.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) SILVER BEAUTY made improvement when tried on the Poly in the Eastern Cape and could confirm. But any of the younger runners could suddenly make the required improvement.

(8) ARRABIATA was making her debut when moving up past many horses and has drawn well.

(10) ROYAL KITTY improved in that race and should make a race of it.

(6) HIGHLAND HEATHER and (7) SWEET EMPRESS are improving as well.