Camphoratus loves the track and trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) DUKE OF YORK has shown good pace in all starts and so could go all the way, especially from a good draw.

Highveld raiders (1) ORCHID STREET and (2) INSIDE POLITICS should make their presence felt.

Unknown qualities like (8) FRED, (10) HAN SOLO and (12) OLMECA BLACK could be live contenders with improvement to come. Follow the betting moves.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(11) LUNDY'S LAD got his head in front after the line on local debut. He was racing after a rest and this gave his performance even more credit. But this could be a tougher assignment.

(3) BRASS BELL has been running on strongly in sprints and should relish this track and trip.

(7) BABY SHOOZ caught the eye in a feature. Big respect.

More in it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) ANNABERG is being brought along steadily. After a fair sprint trial, she relaxed at the back of her field and ran on well. She now has blinkers on and could make the grade.

(4) TRIP TO FREEDOM has attracted support at times and could be better than her patchy form. The trip may prove ideal.

(9) GALWAY GIRL is honest and shown some form. Ideal trip but has drawn wide.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Grade 1-winning mare (2) CAMPHORATUS is best weighted but races after a rest and is prepping for some great races. But she is unbeaten over the track and trip.

(1) DARK MOON RISING is also formidable and loves racing fresh, so has every chance.

(9) OUR COYS carries a light weight and is fit.

(4) TRISTFUL and (3) SILVER ROSE are capable.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

Wide open fillies and mares handicap over a trip - take your pick.

(4) TWICE TO SYDNEY came from far back to win her maiden and could make more improvement.

(8) ADORABLE ANALIA is knocking hard at the door and must have a big say.

(11) CHATTY CATHY could time it right as well. She has been running on well.

(7) BELLE OF PARIS could go start to finish.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(9) POLLARD did well to chase improving youngster Padre Pio to the wire last start. It was his first run after a rest and he should come on. But this is tough affair.

(2) ZANZIBARIAN is back at his best venue and could be hard to catch.

(6) JACK OF HEARTS impressed in beating him last time out and could confirm.

(10) HOLY LAND and (8) DON'T LOOK BACK ran fair races recently and must be considered.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) ULTRA MAGNUS confirmed that he is a top sprinter in the making when winning his track debut last start. He knows the course now and should come on.

(6) DESOLATE ROAD has more in his favour this time and could prove a big threat.

(2) SNIPER SHOT showed he is coming back to form and loves this trip.

(1) WYNKELDER and (4) FILIPPO have some tremendous form as well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

More talented individuals in the last on the card.

(2) SPECIAL BLEND has been raced in the features since winning his debut in style. He has been gelded and could go close again.

(8) WINTER CHILL has only run first or second in all showings. Has plenty speed and should keep improving.

(1) GRADUATE was dangerous last start and is not one to take lightly.

(7) SHARE HOLDER and (10) WOLFGANG look live runners, too.