Caorunn shows return to form

If his trial win at Kranji yesterday morning is anything to go by, Caorunn is set to do well at the races again.

Ridden by jockey John Powell, the Shane Baertschiger-trained five-year-old jumped swiftly and tracked Cadet, who flew the gates, from the get-go.

Cadet led by about two lengths and Powell just bided his time. Together with Ryan Curatolo, on Ettijah, Powell nudged his mount to pressure the leader once they straightened.

Caorunn got the measure of Cadet in the final 200m and went on to beat Ettijah by a head, with half a length to Cadet.

Caorunn ran the 1,000m on the Polytrack in 1min 00.42sec, the fastest time of the four trials yesterday morning.

Last time out on May 20, Caorunn returned from an eight-month spell to finish a 3-length seventh to Skywalk over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The two-time winner was clearly not race-fit and, with that run under his belt, he has certainly improved by leaps and bounds.