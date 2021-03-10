Capital Star has plenty of class

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 THUNDER STOMP narrowly missed last time. He rates strongly off the back of that performance and gets his chance to go one better from the good gate.

1 CHARGE ON returned from a lengthy stint out to finish eighth last start. He commands respect with that run under his belt.

3 MORE THAN ENOUGH is competitive in his spot and deserves respect.

8 AMAZING LUCK mixes his form but warrants respect in this contest.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

7 RED BRICK FIGHTER is racing well with two wins from his last four starts. He draws well and gets his chance.

8 COPARTNER ERA won well two starts ago. He gets his chance again among the small field.

3 ALL YOU KNOW can figure with the right run from gate one.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 JADE THEATRE hasn't won for a while but he switches back to the turf, which suits and he rates as the one to beat.

5 UNIVERSAL CROWN draws well and gets his chance. He's slowly improving and he does look ready to take the next step.

7 PRAWN YEAH YEAH only needs to overcome the wide gate to be competitive in this contest.

12 WONDER BRAHMA bears close watching, having his first start for trainer Caspar Fownes.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 PRANCE DRAGON has had five runs this term and appears close to wining a race. He is capable of doing just that.

8 STAR OF WUYI draws well and gets the services of Joao Moreira. He's on the up and commands respect.

10 HERO STAR is closing in on a first win. He gets his chance from gate one for the in-form Manfred Man yard.

11 WINNER'S HEART is next best with no weight on his back.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 ROMANTIC TROVE looks set for his first win. Strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent and this appears suitable.

9 HAPPILY FRIENDS is racing well and does appear to be closing in on a first win. He has plenty of ability.

1 STOCK LEGEND is looking to bounce back into the winner's circle. He's racing well.

2 WHISKEY NEAT draws well and gets a handy three kilos taken off. He's worth respecting.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 JOLLY GOOD HEART can find the front from gate five. Alfred Chan takes off three kilos and the inside gate should afford him every opportunity.

8 SPICY SO GOOD caught the eye in a recent trial. He looks set to atone for his debut struggles.

4 JOYFUL WIN is looking for back-to-back wins. He's on the up but he has drawn poorly.

3 VICTORY IN HAND is racing well. He gets his chance and needs only to offset the awkward draw.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

10 FAST PACE is still on the up, and does get his chance from the good gate with Moreira engaged.

6 HELENE WISDOM STAR has a bit of class about him and the booking of Purton warrants plenty of respect.

11 XIANG BAI QI slots in light. He gets his chance under Karis Teetan.

5 TURIN REDSTAR mixes his form but he's a threat.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 CAPITAL STAR is looking for back-to-back wins. He's a high-class import who has taken to Hong Kong racing with plenty of ease.

1 STANLEY PARK will roll forward and play catch me if you can.

6 KINDA COOL has won two out of his last three starts. It wouldn't surprise to see him challenge for honours.

9 FIRST RESPONDER gets his chance with no weight on his back.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 SHOUSON narrowly missed last time. He's done a stack of racing this campaign and he looks the one to beat.

9 AURORA PEGASUS won three on the bounce last campaign. He's been struggling to recapture that form but, with a light weight, he's sure to get every chance.

1 KA YING MASTER has a bit of class about him. He draws well but has top weight duties.

11 HERCULES is next best off the back with his fast-closing third last start.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB