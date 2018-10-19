Captain And Master hard to topple

RACE 1 (2,600M)

(4) FOREST EXPRESS looks a cut above the rest and will be a hot favourite to double up over this course and distance.

(1) KAMAKURA has won two of three over this track and trip.

(6) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL wasn't disgraced in her first try over this trip.

(2) AMERICAN INDIAN could be looking for the extra.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(6) FARIHA is maturing and, with 5kg less to shoulder, should be the one to beat.

(2) CHARIOT OF GOLD has ability but could be short a run.

(5) GOTTALOTTALUV is back in form.

(3) BARBIE DOLL could feature at best.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(5) TAKINGTHEPEACE did well in her comeback and should be right in contention.

(2) DEO JUVENTE wasn't disgraced when needing the outing last start.

(6) FORT AMBER has ability and will improve in her second start after a rest.

(9) TIRZAN and (10) COME THE DAY will be tried in this company but could pass the test.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) CONSUL OF WAR has improved after being gelded and runs well fresh.

(2) CARLTON HEIGHTS, (11) RETRO EFFECT and (5) SWIFT SURPRISE have shown enough to feature but wide gates to overcome.

(13) SENATLA should also improve after a pleasing debut, so must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,475M)

(5) MARDI GRAS was only 3.5 lengths off subsequent July winner Do It Again recently. He had a freshener last start and should be hard to peg back.

(2) ZOUAVES has a good record at this track and rates the danger.

(7) BOLD VIKING beat (9) FULL OF ATTITUDE by 0.75 lengths. The latter came out and franked the form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) CANTATA won't be long in winning after finishing second in both starts and the step-up to 1,400m could also be to her liking.

(12) MADONNA caught the eye on debut over a trip thought to be short of her best. She will improve.

(8) CAPTAIN'S CHOICE is improving and has claims but is drawn wide.

(9) DANCING SALLY and newcomer (11) HERCULES GIRL should run well

RACE 7 (1,475M)

(3) CATKIN needed his last outing and, from pole position, will be prominent throughout.

(7) PENNY ROYAL and stablemate (13) REGAL GRADUATION will need to get lucky from wide draws.

(10) FLYING WINGER needed his last run and will come on.

(14) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA is holding form and should finish thereabouts again.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) REDIAL made an eye-catching comeback from a lengthy layoff when slowly away before running on strongly. The extra 200m should suit.

(5) FLASH TWICE and (6) MERAKI have rediscovered their form off similar marks, so could pose a threat.

(7) KALAHARI NINJA, (8) WHAT A SUMMER and unexposed (4) BOUNTIFUL STRENGTH could feature, too.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) CAPTAIN AND MASTER did well after a long layoff and, if this second run is not too soon after, will take a power of beating.

(6) WARRIOR'S REST, his stablemate, also wasn't disgraced in his first run as a gelding. And with 4.5kg less to shoulder could have a say.

(3) D'ARRIVEE is holding form and should get into the frame again.

(7) ROLL OF DRUMS fared well in his post-maiden.

RACE 10 (1,250M)

(2) STILL I RISE and (6) HONEY SUITE had been off the racetrack for a lengthy period of time but showed no signs of rustiness on their returns in a similar contest recently.

(4) SAMSARA was outclassed in a Grade 3 over further trip last start but should fare better here.

(3) TOWNSHIP MELODY and (5) SEQUINED are also capable of getting a look-in.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(7) VISUALITY showed improved form after a rest and could make up the 1.75 lengths on (6) KIRKCONNEL LASS on their recent encounter.

(3) MAR DEL SUR also showed a form return last time out and will be catching up late.

(8) CHITENGO impressed in her maiden victory and could go on despite a wide draw.

(2) LA LINEA is another that jumps from a poor draw but could win fresh.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(3) BWANA and (7) TOP OF THE CLASS were promising sprinters with useful form before being gelded. Both are still relatively unexposed and could improve further to fight out the finish.

(1) POWER GRID, (6) PRINCE ALFRED and (4) WHAT A WINNER are capable on their day.

(2) ELUSIVE THUNDER has a wide draw to overcome.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(7) BOSPHORUS was runner-up in his last two and, from pole position, could go one better.

(9) KURT'S APPROVAL is bang in form. A hat-trick is on.

(3) MASTER MAGIC is capable but has to have things his own way.

(2) SKIMINAC should be at peak fitness and could feature.

(5) PROUD DYNASTY and (6) NUNTIUS ORATORION could go on off maiden wins.

RACE 14 (2,400M)

(1) BENJAN has acquitted himself well in stronger races recently and off higher ratings. The drop in class and 2.5kg claim also works in his favour.

(2) WOODLAND'S FOREST and (3) PADDINGTON are capable stayers with earning potential, but consistent veteran (4) JUDDERING ANGEL could prove best of the rest on current form.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

There are many first-timers that, if supported, could win. Watch the betting.

(1) LITHUANIAN'S DREAM wasn't far off in his last two starts and could prove best of those that have raced.