Captain Courteous on the double

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) CAPRERA came on nicely in his second start and can go one better here.

(1) LICKERIO raced in a feature and made no show last time. His previous form entitles him to big respect.

(10) SPUME was not far off (5) CANADIAN BOLT when both showed up well in a trial.

(9) PATH TO TEXAS won his second trial and will be there too.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) AMBRA and (7) KEEP IT REAL ran behind Making Waves in different events. Both have the scope needed to win a race like this.

(3) EASY GINGER, (2) PALACE ROSE and (1) GETAWAY won't be far off on form. More can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS was eye-catching last time. If he can repeat on Poly he will have a big chance. His previous runs on the synthetic were decent and he can build on those.

(6) AMOR ADIENTE impressed a bit last time and has drawn well here. But he drops in trip.

(8) DRAGEDA could now prefer this trip.

(3) ROYAL ARMOUR is back at his best track and can prove a danger.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) MISS MILANNA went close the last time she went this track and trip. She was not disgraced on the turf over further last time.

(4) SORCERESS is running fair races as well and would be deserving. She needs to find a little more for the win.

(3) TOWNSHIP MELODY pulled off a coup in that last start and with (1) ACCIDENTAL TOURIST should be right there.

(8) STELVIO seems capable.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) ABOVE ELEVEN has had some tough draws to work from. She is 3kg better off with (2) FAIR ANTONIA who is in top form and won't go down without a fight. She may just follow up.

(1) CLASS ACT met stronger recently and has beaten Fair Antonia previously. She must go in.

(4) SPIFFY has scope for improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) BRIDAL VEIL was unlucky in her penultimate and had a wide draw over shorter last. She should have every chance if enjoying the extra. She should not have a problem with the trip on pedigree.

(9) TOMBOLA came from the clouds to win her first try over the mile here. But she will need to do it again as she has drawn wide.

Consider (1) FULLFILLYOURDREAM, (7) PINK CADILLAC and (5) JUST ONE MORE.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) STAND BY ME appears the marginal form choice and draw one makes his life a bit easier. Should run a big race but it's wide open.

(4) BRAVO BRAVO is a youngster that showed guts to win.

(1) SILVAN SAINT has some fair form in the bank and should relish the shorter trip.

(7) SON OF SILVER has not won for some time but, with some luck, this could be his day. Many more that can also win this so be careful.