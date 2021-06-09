Captain Dizzy will bowl them over

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) DRAGONFLY built on a promising debut to finish a close second over track and trip last time. He should make another bold bid with further progress likely.

(4) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD appeals on paper.

(8) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE and (10) LOCK DOWN are others to take note of.

(2) MR FROSTIE has finished on the podium in his last four starts. Can go into those quartet bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) TAMIL TIGER and (8) AMANZIMTOTI produced pleasing efforts on debut and are likely to improve with the benefit of that experience. Could prove hard to beat.

(11) SILVER DARLING is bred to be useful herself and could pose a threat. Watch the betting.

(6) QUEEN MERCURY could also make her presence felt, reverting to the course and distance of her debut third.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN DIZZY has done little wrong and boasts solid form at this level over 1,000m, so should feature prominently over 1,200m.

(2) IZAPHA is a course-and-distance winner who bounced back to winning ways last time and is likely to have more to offer.

(7) MOON ROCK has less scope than those rivals, but arrives in good form and should be competitive on these terms.

(3) FORT RED and (4) BENJAMIN will appreciate a return to this distance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) GOLDEN DAH caught the eye from the widest draw last time and could have more to offer from a favourable gate.

(3) KATIE TO has scope for further improvement, so should be competitive on handicap debut.

(10) CAPE TO RIO, (9) HAMMIE'S FAN and (6) QUEEN'S CLUB will enjoy a return to this trip.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) SECRET DEPTHS is as honest as the day is long and remains consistent at this level.

(9) RILLE and (3) GIMME GIMME GIMME have returned from a break in good order. They are likely to acquit themselves well in their peak outings.

Last-start winners (6) STARBOARD and (7) PRETTY BETTY have more to do in this company, but are progressive and capable of playing leading roles.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) WINTER MOSAIC made a winning debut and finished runner-up in her next two starts behind highly regarded stable companions. She will be competitive.

(3) KWINTA'S LIGHT was narrowly beaten by that rival on debut. She made an impressive winning comeback over track and trip recently, so may have the edge.

(1) KISSING POINT, (2) SANTA MARIA and (4) MERCURY RISING have all shown enough ability to pose a threat with improvement likely.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) AFRICAN RAIN and (6) RAVENSTHORPE are clearly above average and both were impressive when winning over track and trip last time. The former carries a penalty but has the form and experience to defy top weight.

(7) TRIP OF FORTUNE and (4) NEVER ENDING RAIN should improve on last-start wins so could pose a threat. Preference is for the former, who beat older rivals when opening his account last time.

(2) BARZALONA and (3) DANILO DANILOVITCH could play a role too.

Maiden (8) INFINITE PEACE is likely to improve.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) GIACOMO PUCCINI and (2) ALL LIT UP boast solid form at this level and have been threatening to win again. Both are likely to be competitive, but have not drawn well.

(7) DOUBLE CHARGE has the benefit of pole position and could enjoy the run.

(8) WHAT A MAN and (12) PATH OF CHOICE are likely to challenge on these terms and should keep those rivals honest.

(13) DOLLAR BRAND and (14) ELUSIVE TANGO will need luck.