Captain Hook all set to go the distance in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GIVE ME DYNAMITE was not disgraced when fourth on local debut. He could go close.

(2) ZABIVAKA has been consistent. From a good draw, he can contest the finish.

(4) FERRARI'S MOON showed good improvement last start and has a winning chance.

(5) CAPTAIN CARLOS has been a disappointment but is clearly not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) CIRENCESTER ROSE has improved in her new yard and has a winning chance.

(4) HIDDEN POWER is consistent and can go close.

(5) NEVERLETUGO is better than her last run would suggest and can earn.

(2) PASTOOSH is battling to win but is consistent and can contest the finish again.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN HOOK is improving and was a bit unlucky not to win his penultimate start. This longer trip could suit him. He is the one to beat.

(2) MINDMYMOOOOD has been consistent without winning and should contest the finish.

(8) PIPER CUB can go close.

(3) ENGADINE ran his best race over this course and trip.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(8) ROYAL MARINE has a big chance.

(1) ELLE VA has ability but is returning from a break in which she has changed trainers.

(6) BARBARELLA NIGHTS has been a bit disappointing but does have a place chance.

(7) KINGSTON WARREN likesthis course and distance and should run well.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(2) HARD CORE was an unlucky loser last time out and, although drawn badly, should like this longer distance.

(1) HIGH DEFINITION is holding form but has a tough task under the top weight.

(8) CAPTAIN PARKER and (9) LARRY JACK can earn.

(3) SCRIBO won well last time out but this is a stronger race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) LET'S PLAY BALL was full of running last time out.

(6) LORD WINDERMERE is much improved and can go close.

(2) BREAKFAST CLUB should prefer this longer distance.

(1) DAWNBREAKER has done well on this surface and can go close again even though this is a longer distance.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(2) SUN UP is clearly improving and won well last time out.

(1) GIMME KATRINA won well on the turf last time out. She tries the Polytrack.

(3) DISTANCE CALL is well drawn and can do better than the last two runs.

(6) BEHOLDEN and stable companion (10) CAPAILL are coming off easy wins and it would not be a surprise were they to run well in this race.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(4) AL'S BELLS has some fair local form and can go close to winning.

Stable companion (7) LADYSMITH is holding form and also has a winning chance.

(1) FLAME OF FIRE is capable of better than her last run would suggest.