Captain Jamie set to salute

Captain Jamie (No. 11, above) clocked 35.1sec impressively during trackwork yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO

4YO impresses in his final gallop for Sunday's race

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Nov 29, 2018 06:00 am

Captain Jamie showed at trackwork yesterday morning that he is all set for Sunday's Kranji Stakes C race over 1,600m on the Polytrack.

With champion jockey Vlad Duric astride, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained four-year-old Australian-bred looked picture-perfect as he glided over 600m on the main Polytrack in a swift 35.1sec.

He pulled up very well.

A winner of three of his 20 races, with four seconds and three thirds, Captain Jamie rarely runs a bad race.

Last time out on Nov 11, the brown gelding went with the pace after jumping from a wide berth before finishing fourth to all-the-way winner Nepean over 1,200m on turf.

The 1,600m looks more suitable for him now. Remember, in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m in May, he ran a pleasing third behind Mr Clint.

On yesterday's gallop, he looks set for win No. 4.

 

