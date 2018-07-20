Captain Of Tortuga hard to topple

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) GUNSTON comes off a rest and ran his best at this course and distance. But, on his debut run, stable companions (9) ROCKY NIGHT and (10) WINTER STORM (appears stable elect on riding engagements) should be right there.

(6) ABSENTE races as a gelding for the first time after a rest and could get into the mix.

(1) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) ELUSIVE TRADER has shown good pace in his last two runs and has obvious claims.

(7) SANDY SPORT made a fair debut and will improve.

(1) BUNKER HUNT is well-bred and from a top stable. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) STORMBORNE THUNDER was narrowly in front of (4) LANA TURNER, who showed huge improvement last time out but the Azzie filly has blinkers on now and looks to have more to come.

(3) GOEDE HOOP is having her peak run and should be thereabouts on collateral form.

(2) ELUSIVE MOON improved last start.

(6) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE and (9) POKEMON SHUFFLE could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) CAPTAIN OF TORTUGA was touched off last start and will love the extra trip. He is hard to beat.

(7) SACRED NIGHT's best run was over this course and distance and a repeat would place him in the firing line.

(1) ONE LIFE LIVE IT and (2) PARISIAN GOLD are better than their recent form.

(5) CAPTAIN GONE WILD is well related. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) COLD CASH finished a length in front of (2) EMERALD BAY (1.5kg better off) and won subsequently. It could get close.

(7) INVINCIBLE LADY needed her last outing and should enjoy the extra trip.

(1) JET START could get into the action with the 4kg claim.

(6) GOTTALOTTALUV will prefer this trip and could earn, so can (5) BRAXTON.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(9) MISS PLUMCAKE has bumped into a good one in both starts and faces nothing in that class here. She should go close.

(2) SOMMERSONNE and (3) FASHION FORCE are regular placers and should finish close to each other.

(5) ETERNAL NIGHT is well tried but has solid form.

(4) NICKY NOO can surprise here.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) GREAT SHAKA is holding form and could get away over 1,200m at this track.

(1) DONNY G is back at his best.

(5) SPORTING MONARCH is doing better in blinkers.

(7) DAN THE LAD will be catching up late.

(11) VARIMAX is in form and could pull it off.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) ORAKAL won two of his last three starts with blinkers and the form is solidly franked. He should go close.

(5) GRAND SILVANO is similarly progressive and won fluently first time out.

(3) HOTEL CIPRIANI, (4) RIVER CAM and (2) WHAT A JOKER all merit respect in a hot race recent form-wise.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(7) MAKE ME HAPPY makes his track debut but is drawn well and could go in.

(4) DAME KELLY claims 4kg and rates a serious threat here.

(9) PAREE is best over this course and distance.

(11) SPRING BREEZE has pole position and shouldn't be far off.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE still carries top weight but cannot be ignored.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(1) CLIFTON BEACH took 10 runs to win but should be competitive in this line-up.

(2) GIMME KATRINA's rating has fallen steadily and she can pop up.

(3) LALENA likes the soft and looks good on her latest run.

(4) SECRETARIAT'S GIRL's rating has dropped to a competitive level and can go in again.

(5) ROYAL CHIAN and (6) EVIE'S LIGHT have to be respected as well.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(2) RAMBO is back to his best. He is looking for win No. 12 and is drawn 12, which could be an omen. He finished ahead of (5) FRONT RANK last start but the latter is better drawn.

(3) LLANDUDNO (claims 4kg) has ability and, if ready after a rest, could win fresh.

(1) STARCRAFT PRINCE comes off a rest after having won on the Poly track.

(8) KINGS CUP hasn't been far off and will be revving up.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(1) TEVEZ is the obvious class act here and, if repeating his latest run, will be tough to deny.

(8) NASTY HARRY, the runner-up on that occasion, is best over this trip and is probably better than rated. He should be a good choice, too.

(2) MILTON, (6) POWER GRID, (5) VINCENTE, (4) OLYMPIAN and (10) VALBONNE have place claims.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(4) NORLAND jumps from a wide draw but is in form and could get into the action.

(6) HUNGRY HEART (claims 4kg) is holding form and should be thereabouts.

(8) HIDEAWAY has ability and can win if in the right mood.

(13) CRIMSON MAGIC is showing a return to form.

(7) KING AND EMPIRE runs well here.