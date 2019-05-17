Captain's Darling worth the attention

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) GENERAL FRANCO lived up to the hype on debut and, on that evidence, must be followed again.

(1) DOUBLE ALLIANCE was backed in a two-year-old feature on Met Day and acquitted himself well. He has been gelded since and should be better suited to this trip.

(2) FEARLESS WARRIOR should get closer to (6) MINNESOTA DREAM.

(4) KING OF GEMS and (5) MARCO POLO can earn.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(11) CASTELLANO caught the eye in her trial - see how the Lady Caroline Lamb trial form line in the previous race works out before making your move. She is well bred and jumps from a good draw albeit over further.

(6) SHOOT THE WAGON is getting there and is one of many elders that can pull it off.

(1) LIQUID IRISH, (2) SUMMER DAY, (3) ALLEZ LA BLEU and (8) MS ROSA PARKS can threaten.

More are in it.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

Stable companions (2) CRIMEA and (4) ROSALIE RUNS are open to any amount of improvement over the extra trip, so could pose more a threat, though the preference is for the former.

(1) MARY MOON should not be a maiden for much longer on exposed form.

(3) FLYING SQUADRON was not beaten far by that rival last start, so should play a role.

(7) BELEM has claims, too.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) VIA SALARIA was able to settle with a good pace in a sprint last start and he won well. The blinkers are off and there will be good pace, so he can follow up.

(4) MASHARI has the form needed to win this kind of race but has drawn wide.

(11) TECHNO CAPTAIN has been a bit unlucky recently and would be deserving.

(1) FIORANO could settle and enjoy it.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) CAPKUTA disappointed when finishing behind (2) ROCK SPIRIT last time out. Both should be competitive again but the former can make amends if making the expected improvement in first-time headgear, although the same could be said of (4) KINGSTON ROCK.

(1) SALT and (3) GOLD PACT have earning potential, too.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(11) IRON BORN could not find a way through and it is a big field again but, hopefully, his champion rider can assist him.

(1) ZANZIBARIAN has been loving the Poly but deserves another try on the turf. He has drawn well.

(13) JACK OF HEARTS is knocking hard at the door and, with bottomweight, can threaten again.

(12) PAYBACKTHEMONEY and (5) CLOUDS OF WITNESS should be right there.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) CAPTAIN'S DARLING acquitted herself well in a 1,200m 2YO feature last start after two promising sprints over this trip. She has run well in open company before. With natural mprovement, she should go close.

(1) NATURAL JADE and (2) QUEEN OF POP make most appeal of the older brigade and should be competitive.

Speedy (3) SUPER LADY can feature too.

Watch the betting on (6) PRINCESS ANGELINE.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(2) MIYABI GOLD won a feature after a rest to back up her earlier Grade 2 win. She beat (1) SABINA'S DYNASTY, who was finishing nicely and is 1.5kg better off at the weights for one length. The former has the better draw.

(9) EXPEDITE needed her last (coughing). Capable.

(4) ROY'S RIVIERA, (5) FLICHITY BY FARR, (3) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM, (10) SNAPSCAN, (13) PERFECT AIR, (14) WOODSTOCK FAIRY and can threaten.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) BOOMPS A DAISY was not disgraced on handicap debut last time out, despite excuses. She has more scope for than most and, with improvement, should have the measure of this field.

(2) WINDOW TO AFRICA may have found 1,400m too far when returning from a rest last time out and better can be expected of her over this trip with that run under her belt.

(1) CROWDED HOUSE, (3) OMEGA FORCE and (5) MUMTAZ can earn.

RACE 10 (1,900M)

(6) DOUBLEMINT was a solid sixth in the Sun Met and has the overall form to win.

Stablemates (2) MADE TO CONQUER and (7) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN are tough sorts, too.

(1) EYES WIDE OPEN, (3) KAMPALA CAMPARI, (8) FRESNAYE and (9) CAMPHORATUS could be challenging hard.

RACE 11 (1,700M)

(5) ROCK ON WOOD, (2) DANCING SALLY and (4) WALLIS SIMPSON weren't far off improving (1) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE in a similar contest over 1,600m last start. There should be little separating that quartet again.

(9) HAMMIE'S FAN was backed last time out when adopting frontrunning tactics and holds (1) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE on these terms, so warrants respect.

(3) JE NE SAIS QUOI is not without a chance either.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) HEAD HONCHO comes into the race in good spirits after running an absolute humdinger in the Sun Met.

(3) PLATINUM PRINCE has shown the kind of form needed to win a feature race.

(2) MATADOR MAN could be finishing best if he jumps well.

(4) Q THE MUSIC can earn.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

Well-bred (5) NEXUS has been beaten by distance-specialist (2) CROME YELLOW over course and distance before but is weighted to turn the tables.

(4) DYNAMITE JACK and (1) BEN-HUR should give better accounts of themselves reverting to this trip.

(3) DEEPSTON is open to improvement trying the extra trip.

(7) ROCKIN' RINGO has scope and could get a look-in, too.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(3) ISLA MORADA was gutsy in winning and, being a Master Of My Fate filly, can get better.

(12) BIKER BABE is running well but has a wide draw.

(11) BARINOIS needs to bring her Poly form to the turf.

(1) ROY'S PONY can go well.