Cardiff Castle looks rock solid in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) COLLATERAL BEAUTY found support in all of her three starts. She went wrong in her last run but has changed stables since and has been given a rest. It could work in her favour.

(1) KINDAVAR has been running good races and is close to a win. She shouldn't be far off again.

(2) TIDAL TUSSLE raced with Kindavar last time out and on that run, can go into the mix.

(5) BLONDE VISION is looking to improve nd should run a bold race. Watch the many first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) NAIZAK wasn't disgraced on debut and will come on heaps. Watch out for a win.

(9) PALACE ASSEMBLY will race with blinkers today and that could result in an improved show.

(10) RAMADA had a good debut and will come on with the experience and could get into the fight for honours.

(4) BRIDGE OF SPIES and (14) WILD PATH could get into the frame. Watch the many first-timers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) QUEEN RACHEL has been threatening and, after two second-place finishes in a row, could have her consistency rewarded.

(8) GOLDEN LION showed improvement in his second and could come out fresh and score.

(9) KINGSTON PARK races before this. He is improving and if takes his place could turn it around with (2) HARTLEYFOUR. Others looking for money include (10) THE ICE WAR.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) PINK is improving with racing and if relaxes early could take honours. But this is a competitive race.

(12) LITTLE SPARROW and (11) COMET CRYSTAL found some support on debut and both could come on heaps. Expect them to figure in the finish.

(5) FAVOURITE MODEL was runner-up in her last two and could crack a win in this company.

(1) PETITE AIME finished ahead of (7) ESEMESS and (3) TAKE MY WORD but needs to confirm.

(14) WHAT A THRILL is improving nicely and must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(3) TORIO LAKE should be at peak fitness and if covered early will kick on. A win wouldn't surprise.

(2) SOVEREIGN REIGN is honest and found problems last time. He shouldn't be far off.

(11) ROCKSTAR CHILD only won his maiden last time but is well and could go in again.

(6) JUDD'S ROCKET could get into the action. Definitely one for those novelty bets.

(5) GOLD DAWN also found problems last time and should do better. Many others could pop up.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(5) CARDIFF CASTLE showed good improvement in blinkers and will be at peak fitness now.

(7) WONDEROUS CLIMBER will also race in blinkers and could finally crack a deserved second victory.

(4) SKIMINAC was not striding out last time and could get back on track. Should fill the minor placings.

(1) NUNTIUS ORATORION did well in his post-maiden.

(3) BOSPHORUS and (2) PROUD DYNASTY disappointed last time while (8) MUTRIB should do better.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(11) SEVENTH RULE, (3) QUATTRO and (4) PIUS OIL are well-fancied to win their races and must be respected if they remain in. Watch the betting.

(13) PROMISE is a talented filly who is running better races. The stable is also firing.

(1) DORMAN could run into the money.

(7) ALEX THE GREAT should do better and is one for those novelty players.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY needed her last run and could resume winning ways. But this is a very open contest.

(9) WESTERN DANCE was just behind her and also needed it. Both will come on.

(12) OH MERCY ME is maturing now and needed her last outing.

(2) HAFLA, (4) FLOWING GOWN, (5) MELINDA'S GARDEN, (6) PALE LILAC, (8) WORDS, (10) ELEGANCIA and (14) WINE FESTIVAL are all capable of pulling it off. So watch the betting closely.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(10) FORTUNA DORO loved the mile trip last time. She finished ahead of (11) GOLD SCENT who is on the upgrade and (1) DURBAN BOURBON who needed it and could confirm in this tricky contest

(5) SHEZAHOTTI is running close up and finished five lengths in front of (4) MEMORY BLISS who can only improve on debut.

(2) ICE MINT and (6) SHE ROCKS and reserve (15) KIR could get into the mix.