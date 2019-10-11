Caribbean Sunset will be hard to run down

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(8) EXION found no support on debut and only tired late. He can only improve.

(12) PINCH POT was rested and gelded after a good debut and if ready will make a bold bid.

(14) TILMEETH found support but never kicked on debut. He will know more about it now and sports blinkers for the first time.

(1) BARTHOLOMEUS and (2) BOUNCING TIGGER could place.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(2) ILLUSION was backed on a winning debut and will come on heaps. With a 4kg claim could go in again.

(4) CATEGORY FOUR has a wide draw to overcome but could challenge. There should be nothing to choose between (1) MOUNT KEITH and (3) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH and either could take it.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(2) LEAD SINGER and (3) AQUA BOLT have shown their best form around this distance. Both are entitled to improvement so should play leading roles. But this is a tough race.

(6) BOLLINGER has done little wrong and is capable of getting a look in too.

(10) ZENO has run well behind useful sorts. That was before a rest and gelding so must be respected too.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS comes off a rest after not disgracing herself in a KZN feature and could strike fresh. But this is a competitive race.

(1) ESKIMO KISSES comes off an easy maiden win after a break and could come on.

(8) CLOCK STOPPER won her maiden last time but has scope for improvement.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(2) CARIBBEAN SUNSET was only collared late over track and trip last time when returning from a break, so could go all the way with that run under her belt.

(9) QUEEN'S CLUB caught the eye on debut but hasn't been since. If not in need of the outing, she should improve to make her presence felt.

Watch the betting on newcomers (4) LADY LU, (7) PERFECT PATHWAY and (10) SPRINGISINTHEAIR.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) EDEN ROC was never travelling last time when losing unbeaten status but could come out fresh and resume winning ways.

(5) COCKNEY PRIDE has matured nicely and will prefer further but showed class in her KZN campaign. Must respect.

(6) DUBLIN QUAYS was rested and gelded after disappointing in his second race start. Watch the betting.

Others are looking to improve.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) REWRITE THE STARS finished ahead of (5) GOOD TIMES ROLL last time and was unlucky not to have finished closer, so must be respected stepping up to this trip.

(7) QUICKSTEP LADY and (9) SILVER TIARA outran big odds on debut andwith natural improvement should be competitive over this distance.

(4) DOUBLE REWARD and (1) BLUE GANGSTA have claims too.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) BAAHIR never runs a dull race and could get away here.

(1) BRIDGE OF SPIES and (2) HARTLEYFOUR should finish close together on recent form and either could go in.

(7) WHAT A JOKER will prefer further but could flash up late.

(9) HOT AUGUST hasn't been far off and could get into the mix.

(5) SNOW IN SEATTLE can never be ignored.

(4) ICE EATER has claims but is struggling for a second victory.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(9) KILINDINI and (2) PINKERTON are well bred and should fight out the finish from inside gates but (1) GOLD MEDAL could get in on the action too, if overcoming his draw.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(5) QUEEN SUPREME put a disappointing run behind her with a fluent victory. She looks one to watch against stronger and should win this.

(4) SAINTS ALIVE and (3) VIRGINIA could renew rivalry and either could get the upper hand.

(6) MRS SIMPSON needed her last outing and will come on.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE could prove best of the rest.

RACE 11 (1,250M)

(2) CANUKEEPITSECRET is capable of winning this if at best, but may need the outing after a rest.

(1) RUSH HOUR GIRL has had the benefit of a recent run and should be competitive. However, she must concede 6.5kg to promising 3yo fillies (10) BINDI and (9) DRAMA QUEEN which could prove a tough ask.

(8) LANA BELLE is unexposed and could have a say.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) SOQRAT has class but carries a hefty 62kg, however, he is well treated under the conditions and should be too good for them.

(2) BARAHIN disappointed slightly in the 'July' but will be fresh and running on strongly.He is a stablemate of Soqrat.

(10) LAKE KINNERET is one of the fittest in the field and could get into the mix. (3) ROY HAD ENOUGH is no slouch and will run a big race.

RACE 13 (1,250M)

(1) SERGEANT HARDY may need the run after a rest but is capable of having a say.

(2) BWANA and (5) ELUSIVE TRADER finished locked together in a similar race recently and both should be better for that run, but it could be worth following the progress of Langerman winner (8) SNOW REPORT after a rest and gelding operation.