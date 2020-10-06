Carlo Collodi can break free

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) CAMPS BAY was in contention for much of the way on debut over this course and distance recently. Should have come on.

(8) SHORT CUT and (7) QUE ES VAR made expected improvement in a recent meeting, after modest debuts. The booking of Grant van Niekerk could give Short Cut the edge again. Quees Var has a bit to find on that meeting.

(9) SNOW SUMMIT was heavily backed on debut but ran out of steam late. Is probably better than his finishing position suggests. Can be given another chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(9) KAYC AL disappointed when well supported last start. But that was in heavy going. Should enjoy the firmer conditions. Worth another chance with Richard Fourie astride.

(8) EVERGLOW was not beaten far over this track and distance last start. Likely improver.

(10) PETRONELLA is also likely to improve with the step- up in trip.

(4) BAD REPUTATION, (6) CAPTAIN'S DRIFT, (11) SO FLAWLESS and (12) TIME OFF should also be wiser to the task with the benefit of their debut outings.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) CARLO COLLODI would not be a maiden for too long, after two promising sprint displays. Further improvement expected over this trip. The one to beat.

(1) CLOUD SEEDER and (11) LOOK FOR HOUNDS fluffed their lines last time in heavy underfoot conditions. Both are capable of better. Could make amends if rediscovering their earlier form.

(9) GIMME A DANCER was not disgraced on debut behind highly rated stable companion Star Of The South. Can only improve for the experience, warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) SOMERSET MAUGHAM was a well-beaten odds-on favourite last time. But the horse was probably inconvenienced by heavy underfoot conditions. Should enjoy racing on a firmer track and could make amends.

(9) HIS CHOICE is the likely improver. He caught the eye on debut. He stayed on well over 1,250m, suggesting he will appreciate the extra 150m.

(13) TRIPPLE JET was used up early to overcome a wide draw last start. Can expect better from a favourable draw.

(12) SMILEATTHESUNSET ran well last start, but has a wide barrier to negotiate.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(1) BOOMPS A DAISY runs well under these conditions. She would not be at her sharpest after a break, but is worthy of consideration.

(2) KATHLEEN thrives on this track. Her running style and an in-form 4kg claimer up should stand her in good stead.

(3) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY is proven at this handicap level. Will make her presence felt.

(4) LA QUINTA, (7) CHAT CHING and (8) VERONICA MARS are exciting three-year-old fillies. All won on debut and remain unexposed. Veronica Mars was third in a subsequent feature, so is marginally preferred.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(7) INVINCABELLE is unbeaten. He made light of smart sorts as a 2YO and has a bright future. He can expect a stern examination of his ability and well-being from several of these hard knockers. But he can defend his unblemished record and look forward to bigger targets in the summer season.

(2) PHOTOCOPY and (3) MISTER VARGUS are likely threats at a track on which they do well.

(5) PINKERTON, who has been gelded, won a similar contest last time. Should make his presence felt.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(9) MEET AT THE GEORGE is lightly raced and unexposed over this trip. Could improve trying the extra distance to emerge victorious.

(2) SECRET DEPTHS and (6) QUICKSTEP LADY are consistent. They have winning chances,too.

(1) DRAMA QUEEN can play a role. Is nearing a competitive mark and showing signs of returning to form.