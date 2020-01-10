Casino Queen can be hard to catch with 4kg claim

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) THUMBS UP made a good debut, finishing a short head behind and can only get better.

(1) DAD'S CATCH showed a good turn of foot on debut. Can also only improve.

(2) FIFTYSHADESDARKER was slow out in that race and not disgraced, so can get closer.

Monitor the market movements on first-timers (4) QUESTA and (7) TRICKSTER.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) PARKTOWN could be a nice sort in the making. He showed up nicely in his second sprint and may relish the longer trip.

It could get close again between (1) TAMBORA and (3) THE CAMBO. Both are rounding into top form, but the former has the better draw.

(8) ROYAL RETURN made progress on debut and should relish the trip.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(4) TWO FOR TEA is a Twice Over filly out of a Dynasty mare and could prefer this distance. Her form overall is fair. The blinkers may also help her chances.

(2) BOLD DIVA had steady form earlier but has figured out what it's all about and is ready to win. She just found one better last start.

(3) HALLIBERRY has been plagued by bad draws. She can get it right.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) SING OUT LOUD was impressive in her second start and can only improve. She could be anything.

(4) LANA BELLE has strong form and knocking for that next win.

(13) QUEEN OF QUIET may be the stable-elect of Justin Snaith's runners on riding arrangements. She has beaten (9) SING OUT LOUD. But all of the Snaith runners are capable in this race.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(10) CASINO QUEEN has not been right there at the business end of her last few outings, but she had to jump from wide draws and those were features. With a 4kg claim, she carries a light weight and could make them run.

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL is very capable. With blinkers back on, she could prove dangerous.

(2) DYNAMIC DIANA is a dark horse at best.

(9) POINT OF SALE and (6) STAR OF SILVER have claims.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) KELPIE was not disgraced from a wide draw in the Cape Guineas. She is by Dynasty and could be right at home over the longer trip.

(6) SLEEPING SINGLE runs like she'll also enjoy every metre of the trip. After running second in her last two starts, she could get back to winning ways.

(2) FORTUNE FLIES won a nice race last start.

(1) SHAMROCK WIND and (7) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE can be considered.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

A match between mega fillies (1) CELTIC SEA and (2) CLOUDS UNFOLD should draw the crowds for this race meeting. Both are sensational sorts that go hard over all sorts of distances. Celtic Sea has sprinted incredibly well this season and may just edge the enigmatic Clouds Unfold.

(3) TEMPLE GRAFIN, youngsters (10) THIRD RUNWAY and (11) WHAT YOU ARE and more add to it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) PINKERTON and (3) HURRICANE HARRY could fight it out on recent form. Both will enjoy the 1,400m trip again but the former has a wide draw, so is a tricky ride.

(1) MAGIC MIKE was supported last start and ran well in a sprint. Could enjoy this.

(14) CYBER LAW's next win is overdue. He could pop up.