Celavi looks hard to catch in Race 8

If you had watched her trial last week, you would have been mesmerised.

Not only did prolific sprinter Celavi win it easily, leaving two-time winner Sun Ops gasping for air trying to keep up for second, but the Michael Clements-trained Australian-bred mare also clocked a super-fast 58.19sec for the Poly 1,000m.

It was only a trial but she clocked just 0.49sec outside Nova Swiss' 2017 record.

On that score, you can take it that Celavi is in sizzling form and she will be hard to catch in Sunday's main race - the $85,000 Class 2 event over the Poly 1,100m.

The sparingly raced five-year-old has been a money-spinner for Celavi Stable, since make a winning debut in Restricted Terms on Oct 10, 2019.

She has notched four more wins, including her last two starts, a second and a third from eight other outings. Her last victory was also in Class 2 over Sunday's course and distance.

Drawn favourably in Gate 3, she should bolt to the front and play catch me if you can. It will take a good horse to beat her in her present condition.