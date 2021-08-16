Celavi runs rivals off their feet

Celavi making it a one-horse race in the main event at Kranji yesterday. It was her sixth win in 10 starts.

The writing was on the wall - speedy mare Celavi would be hard to catch yesterday on her awesome winning trial.

Although it was only a 1,000m heat for her assignment, the Michael Clements-trained five-year-old Australian-bred sizzled in a blistering 58.19sec. This was just 0.49sec outside Nova Swiss' 2017 course record.

So, it was no surprise Celavi delivered in the main race - the $85,000 Class 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m . But the way she won with such ridiculous ease was something else.

Winning by four lengths in 1min 04.02sec speaks volumes of her future, Her time was just 0.37sec outside Elliot Ness' course record set in April.

The $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m on Nov 27 now beckons.

The trip is not an issue. One of her five previous victories was over the course and distance.

"We'll see how things go and look for another similar Polytrack race for her. The Merlion Trophy is obviously her main target at the end of the year." said Clements.

Yesterday was the first time Celavi did not lead all the way.

She tracked second on the outside of last year's Merlion Trophy winner Excelling from the word "go".

She surged ahead on straightening. From there, she kicked further and further away, as if her rivals were standing still.

French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, who missed Celavi's last two wins because of a suspension, had hopped back aboard with full of confidence.

He knew his mount was not one-dimensional, having mellowed a bit and could "keep something up her sleeve now".

Clements was pleased with Celavi's improvement and win.

"I was happy how she settled outside the leader, and how she responded and found the line. We haven't done a lot with her on the track since her trial, just an easy gallop during the week," said the reigning champion.